Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / "Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro

By:

Pol Espargaro admits his Honda MotoGP bike “was a mess” in all areas apart from braking in a difficult Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez in which could only manage 10th.

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro

Espargaro launched from 13th on the grid but was unable to make much progress into the top 10, ultimately ending the race 11.7 seconds from the victory in 10th and trailing his Honda team-mate Marc Marquez.

The Spaniard says he was “just feeling really bad” in the 25-lap Jerez race and was unhappy with the performance of the RC213V.

“[I was] just feeling really bad, we have no traction, we have no turning and our speed is not good,” Espargaro said.

“I cannot ride smooth, my pace doesn’t come, I’m riding tight and trying to gain more and more in brakes.

“But then the brakes gave up and I go wide, because in the other areas we are a mess. It’s like this.”

Read Also:

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro will have time to understand his issues on Monday during the post-race test at Jerez, though suggested he wasn’t too enthusiastic about HRC’s programme, noting: “I’m an employee of Honda and I’m going to do what they want me to try.

“I’m going to work with the package they want me to work on, but there is different ones [used] during the race, different Hondas.”

One of the most notable differences in Honda machinery during the Jerez weekend was that of LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, who reverted a 2020-spec frame in a bid to find better rear grip.

Though admitting in terms of handling he felt the 2021 chassis was better, Nakagami was comfortably top Honda in fourth in the race on the older frame.

Espargaro believes the fact all Honda riders are using different packages is causing problems in bettering the 2021 bike, stating: “I’m going on the test and trying to do different things.

“Let’s see what they want me to test, if we can improve the global situation.

“I think we’re going too much individually and not as a group. This in the end is hurting the group and that is not good.”

Espargaro believes this disparity in direction at Honda currently is adding to his own woes in understanding the bike because his “knowledge is zero”.

“The problem I have now, I don’t know If I’m good, if I’m bad, if it’s the bike or the package I’m using,” he said.

“Or it is my riding style? I don’t know what’s going on and I’m a little bit confused because it’s the same confusion in the factory at the moment in the package, in the style.

“And for me, I’m new, I have this confusing because I haven’t been trying a lot things.

“They work so big, but I’m so small at the moment.

“My knowledge is zero. I have the feeling they are working big, but because my knowledge is zero I cannot help them.

“They cannot help me, and I cannot check anything to try and help myself. Because we’re not going one way.”

shares
comments

Related video

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

Previous article

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

2
IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

3
Formula 1

Alonso: "Anger" over qualifying led to Portimao race day charge

15min
4
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

17h
5
Supercars

The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear

12h
Latest news
Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro

1h
"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium
MotoGP

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

16h
Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

17h
Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

18h
Emotional Miller “worked arse off” for Spanish MotoGP win
Video Inside
MotoGP

Emotional Miller “worked arse off” for Spanish MotoGP win

19h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Miller gets his first dry-weather victory 00:52
MotoGP
16h

MotoGP: Miller gets his first dry-weather victory

MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th 00:30
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP: Quartararo on pole again, Marquez 14th

MotoGP: Binder - Tyres felt like 'a rock' in Jerez Qualifying 00:34
MotoGP
23h

MotoGP: Binder - Tyres felt like 'a rock' in Jerez Qualifying

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
May 1, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to hospital after FP3 crash 00:36
MotoGP
May 1, 2021

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to hospital after FP3 crash

More from
Lewis Duncan
"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium Spanish GP
MotoGP

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

More from
Pol Espargaro
Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am Spanish GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Espargaro angry with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut Qatar GP
MotoGP

Espargaro angry with result of “amazing” Honda MotoGP debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

Alonso: "Anger" over qualifying led to Portimao race day charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: "Anger" over qualifying led to Portimao race day charge

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear
Supercars Supercars

The Bend to inherit Adelaide 500 gear

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Fuji Super GT: Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016
Super GT Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Bandoh Toyota claims first pole since 2016

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms

Latest news

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda “was a mess” in Jerez MotoGP race – Espargaro

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

"Magic modification" helped Morbidelli to Jerez MotoGP podium

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.