MotoGP Malaysian GP

Honda names Jake Dixon as Joan Mir's substitute for Qatar GP

Dixon will be competing in a MotoGP race for the first time in five years

Germán Garcia Casanova

Germán Garcia Casanova

Edited: Nov 5, 2026, 8:52 AM

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Jake Dixon, Team HRC

Jake Dixon, Team HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Honda HRC has announced that Joan Mir will be absent this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix after his comeback at Sepang was cut short due to another episode of dizziness and partial loss of vision.

British rider Jake Dixon will replace the Spaniard at Losail, returning to the premier class for the first time since he competed two grands prix in 2021 as a substitute for Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT. He was classified 19th at Silverstone but was unable to finish the Aragon race.

"Joan Mir continues his recovery process after retiring from Sunday's race in Malaysia," Honda explained in its statement.

Dixon was part of the world championship paddock between 2019 and 2025, scoring seven victories and 22 podiums in Moto2. This season, the Briton moved up to Honda's factory team in the World Superbike Championship, but his season was marred by injuries. His physical recovery in the second half of the year allowed him to finish inside the top 10 on five occasions.

"First of all, I want to thank Honda HRC for this opportunity," Dixon said. "Receiving the call to ride one of these bikes is something fantastic and I'm really looking forward to getting started; I think that, as children, all riders dream of competing for the official Honda MotoGP team.

"It's been a while since I last rode a MotoGP bike, so we need to take the weekend calmly and go step by step. I want to wish Joan all the best and I hope to see him back on the bike very soon. It hasn't been an easy year for me either, so I can really relate to his situation. We are going to make the most of this weekend."

Dixon will join Luca Marini in Honda's official factory team line-up in Qatar, after the Italian rider recovered in time to be able to travel.

"Our goal for this weekend is to build on the performance we showed on Sunday at Sepang. I've been able to spend a few days at home and continue recovering, so my physical condition has improved," said the Italian.

"It's a circuit that hasn't always allowed us to make the most of our strengths, but with only three races left to finish the season with Honda, this is the time to go all out and give our best in each of them. I want to wish Joan all the best; having him in the garage is always a boost for both me and the team."

Dixon could finish the season in Portimao and Valencia if Mir is unable to recover. The 2020 world champion missed four races between Austria and Australia due to health issues, before returning to action in Malaysia last weekend. While he completed much of the weekend without issues after being declared fit, he was forced to retire early from the grand prix on Sunday as the same health issues resurfaced.

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