Honda reveals new MotoGP team manager as Alberto Puig steps down
Current technical director Mikihiko Kawase will step in at HRC
Joan Mir, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
A month after Honda officially announced that Alberto Puig will step down as team manager of its factory MotoGP team at the end of the season, the Japanese manufacturer confirmed on Thursday that current technical director Mikihiko Kawase will replace him.
Following the announcement of Puig’s new role, the former Spanish rider will move into a more consultative position from 2027 onwards after spending nine years at the forefront of Honda’s MotoGP project; he won’t be as involved with the day-to-day running of the team.
Honda had initially opted for an interim solution, despite some confusion generated by the arrival of Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio next year – his role will be focused more on marketing and business development rather than team management.
Motorsport reported at the time that the Italian had not been selected as Puig’s replacement, as Honda’s preference was to appoint someone from within its own organisation.
Now that Puig’s successor has been officially named, it appears logical that Kawase, whose background is heavily technical, will oversee the engineering side of the operation in the garage, while Puig will continue to provide guidance on team management matters, particularly those relating to day-to-day operations, which are largely handled by European personnel.
Alberto Puig, HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
At the same time, it is expected that both men will maintain Honda’s relationship with MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, the championship promoter, as well as the Motorcycle Sport Manufacturers Association (MSMA), particularly on political and regulatory matters.
In fact, Puig and Kawase already represented Honda at the MSMA meeting held during last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Kawase possesses experience across nearly every aspect of motorcycle racing. In his younger years, he competed in Japan's smaller-bike categories for almost a decade, continuing until the age of 28. To fund his racing activities, he simultaneously worked for several component suppliers before being recruited by Honda.
In 2012, he was transferred to Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) to work on the Moto3 project. As technical chief, he played a key role in securing the 2019 Moto3 world championship with Lorenzo Dalla Porta. That success paved the way for his move to MotoGP, where he was promoted to technical director of Honda’s premier-class project in 2024, a position he has held ever since.
“It is a great honour for me to have the opportunity to lead a team with such a rich history and so many achievements,” said Kawase. “I am grateful to Honda for this opportunity, and also to Alberto Puig, who has been a great mentor and advisor to me for many years.
“The support of both Honda and Alberto will be crucial to the team’s success as we approach one of the biggest regulatory changes the sport has seen since the transition from two-stroke to four-stroke engines.”
Share Or Save This Story
Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move
Pirelli doesn't intend to make a "Marquez" tyre for MotoGP: "It is not our style"
MotoGP’s new era: one bike in practice and less track time from 2027
Latest news
Will Mercedes stop its drivers fighting now with Lewis Hamilton chasing?
McLaren honours Mika Hakkinen with bronze statue amid 1000th grand prix celebrations
Honda reveals new MotoGP team manager as Alberto Puig steps down
Can Formula E's nearly man finally get his crown?
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP
How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era
Why MotoGP's chiefs need to start listening to the riders on sprint issue
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments