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Honda signs David Alonso for 2027 without confirming which team he will join

Alonso will step up to MotoGP next season after two years in Moto2

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Honda confirmed on Tuesday morning that it has signed David Alonso for 2027 and beyond, but stopped short of revealing whether he will race for its factory MotoGP team alongside Fabio Quartararo or at LCR Honda.

The announcement comes several months after Alonso's move to Honda was agreed, securing one of the sport's brightest young prospects for the Japanese manufacturer. Still only 20, the Madrid-born Colombian won the Moto3 world championship two years ago before stepping up to Moto2 with the Aspar team last season.

In 2026, Alonso has claimed one victory in the intermediate class and sits fourth in the championship standings, 79.5 points behind leader Manuel Gonzalez. His campaign has been hampered by the shoulder injury he has been carrying through several rounds during the first half of the season.

"Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) is pleased to confirm the signing of David Alonso on a multi-year contract. The 20-year-old Colombian has enjoyed one of the most impressive rises through the junior categories, finishing third in his rookie Moto3 campaign before dominating the championship the following year," HRC said in a statement.

The Japanese manufacturer did not specify which team Alonso will ride for, nor did it clarify the length of the "multi-year" agreement. Motorsport.com understands, however, that the deal will keep the two parties together for longer than the standard two-year term.

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Until last season, Alonso's career was managed by former grand prix rider Nico Terol, who combines his role as the rider's representative with that of sporting director at the Aspar team. That arrangement prompted both parties to bring in Bob Moore, from sports agency Wasserman, to oversee negotiations and secure the best possible opportunity for Alonso's move to MotoGP.

Those close to Alonso believe the factory Honda squad would provide the ideal environment for his transition to the premier class, where he would line up alongside 2021 champion Quartararo, whose move to Honda is expected to be officially confirmed imminently.

Others, however, argue that joining LCR Honda, the manufacturer's satellite outfit, would allow the young rider to adapt to MotoGP with less pressure than he would inevitably face in the works team.

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