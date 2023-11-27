Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP

Marquez announced in October that he would be leaving Honda at the end of the 2023 season to join Gresini Ducati, ending an 11-year partnership that has yielded 59 victories and six world titles.

Honda initially highlighted Miguel Oliveira as favourite to replace Marquez, but this went nowhere when it originally insisted on only offering him a one-year deal to keep its options open for 2025.

Fabio Di Giannantonio then entered the frame as the next potential candidate, having lost his Gresini Ducati ride to Marquez.

At the Malaysian Grand Prix, Honda team boss Alberto Puig confirmed the marque was looking at three options: Di Giannantonio, Marini and Pol Espargaro.

Espargaro, who rode for Honda in 2021 and 2022, quickly elected to remain with KTM as a test rider next year, while Marini emerged as favourite.

Intriguingly, despite its initial approach, Honda has offered Marini a two-year deal to join its factory squad for 2024, joining Joan Mir next season.

Marini made his MotoGP debut in 2021 with the VR46-backed side of the Avintia team, before VR46 stepped up to the premier class fully in 2022 with Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Scoring two grand prix podiums in 2023, Marini had already re-signed to remain with VR46 for another season in 2024 before the Honda option appeared.

“Honda Racing Corporation are pleased to announce the signing of Luca Marini for the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP World Championship seasons,” a statement from Honda read.

“The 26-year-old joined the premier class in 2021 after claiming six wins and 15 podiums in the Moto2 World Championship, finishing runner up in 2020.

“Since joining the premier class, Marini has taken two grand prix podiums, two pole positions and four sprint podiums in 2023. He will join Joan Mir in the factory team on a two-year contract.”

Marini will get his first taste of the Honda on Tuesday at the post-season Valencia test, in which Marc Marquez will also make his first appearance on a Ducati.

Marini’s move to the factory Honda team renews Valentino Rossi’s ties with the Japanese manufacturer 20 years after he last raced for HRC.

Rossi won the first three of his seven premier class titles with Honda between 2001 and 2003, before leaving to join Yamaha in 2004.

It is now widely expected that Di Giannantonio will take Marini’s place at the VR46 squad next season, having teased as much through the Valencia Grand Prix weekend.

During the Qatar weekend, VR46 team director Uccio Salucci said Di Giannantonio wasn’t really an option for 2024 – before the Italian then won his first grand prix at Losail.