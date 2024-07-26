All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP

Honda signs new deal with Mir until 2026 MotoGP season

Honda to head into 2025 with an unchanged line-up as Mir stays on

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir will stay with Honda’s factory team until the 2026 MotoGP season after signing a new two-year deal, HRC has announced.

Despite two miserable seasons on the RC213V that prompted Mir to consider an early retirement, the Spaniard has been clear for some time that he would like to extend his tenure with Honda.

Last month, Motorsport.com revealed that Mir and Honda have verbally agreed terms of their new contract, with only some formalities to be completed before the deal is signed.

With the signature now received, Honda finally announced on Friday that Mir would continue to lead its MotoGP programme until the end of the current rules cycle.

The 2020 champion is currently Honda’s top runner in the riders’ standings in 18th place, having scored 13 points to 12 of LCR recruit Johann Zarco.

"First of all, I am very happy to be able to compete with Honda and HRC for the next two years,” said the Spaniard.

It was my goal to continue this partnership, and this time I have been able to achieve it. HRC and I have been in partnership since 2023, and as we continue to do so, I believe that by continuing to input my opinions to HRC, I can contribute to improving the RC213V. 

“I know what I need to do and I know what Honda can achieve, so I hope that we can both achieve it. We will continue to work hard for the future for the remainder of this season."

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda is going through a nightmare campaign in MotoGP, with none of its four riders breaking inside the top 10 in a race in the opening half of the season.

The Japanese manufacturer sits dead last in the championship table heading into next weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone after scoring half as many points as its nearest rival Yamaha.

However, HRC is pleased with the role Mir has played in the development of the RC213V and the Spaniard is now seen as a key player inside the factory after the departure of six-time champion Marc Marquez.

The news of Mir’s contract extension means Honda will head into 2025 with an unchanged line-up, with team-mate Luca Marini already having a deal for next season.

Mir and Marini will be supported by test riders Stefan Bradl and Aleix Espargaro, the latter joining from Aprilia next year after retiring from active competition.

"I am very happy to be able to compete in MotoGP with Joan Mir for two years from 2025,” said HRC president Koji Watanabe.

“This has been a tough season for Honda and HRC, unlike anything they have ever experienced before. Even in these circumstances, Mir has trusted the team, and we are very grateful for his attitude of never giving up and fighting at any time. 

“We, along with Mir, would like to work together with all the stakeholders to make a comeback and do our best to meet the expectations of our fans as soon as possible. Once again, thank you to all the fans who always support us. We look forward to your continued support."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Crafar to replace Spencer as MotoGP chief steward from 2025
Next article Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura set for MotoGP debut with Trackhouse in 2025

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Belgian GP
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Crafar to replace Spencer as MotoGP chief steward from 2025

Crafar to replace Spencer as MotoGP chief steward from 2025

MotoGP
Crafar to replace Spencer as MotoGP chief steward from 2025
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Joan Mir
More from
Joan Mir
Why Mir’s “priority” is to remain with Honda despite two years of MotoGP misery

Why Mir’s “priority” is to remain with Honda despite two years of MotoGP misery

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Why Mir’s “priority” is to remain with Honda despite two years of MotoGP misery
Honda agrees two-year MotoGP contract renewal with Joan Mir

Honda agrees two-year MotoGP contract renewal with Joan Mir

MotoGP
Honda agrees two-year MotoGP contract renewal with Joan Mir
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet
Repsol Honda Team
More from
Repsol Honda Team
The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes

The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes

MotoGP
The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes
Espargaro becoming Honda MotoGP test rider is its first genuine improvement of 2024

Espargaro becoming Honda MotoGP test rider is its first genuine improvement of 2024

MotoGP
Espargaro becoming Honda MotoGP test rider is its first genuine improvement of 2024
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025

Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Indy IndyCar
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia