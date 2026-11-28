MotoGP Valencia GP

How Aprilia can seal the constructors' championship in Valencia on Sunday - as its riders duel for second place

The equation in the two remaining major points battles in MotoGP is simple going into the Valencia GP

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 3:16 PM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Aprilia has set itself up for the MotoGP constructors championship it so dearly wants. This follows Marco Bezzecchi's victory in the Valencia sprint - and a difficult day for Ducati.

As Bezzecchi led Aprilia's first 1-2 in a Saturday race, Ducati could manage no better than a fifth position, delivered by Fabio Di Giannantonio. That followed a controversial double long lap penalty for Ducati's leading rider, Marc Marquez.

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The result extended Noale's lead in the manufacturer standings to 16 points. It means that if any of Aprilia's four riders can finish inside the top six in tomorrow's grand prix, its title will be confirmed. That will be true even if Marquez (or another Ducati) wins the race.

With factory rider Bezzecchi starting on pole, Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) third and the factory's other rider Jorge Martin lining up fifth, it will required a disaster of remarkable proportions for Aprilia to fail in its task.

If all else comes to nought, there is also an insurance policy in the form of Ai Ogura. The Japanese Trackhouse rider starts eleventh, but tends to move forward in races and finished the sprint fourth after just such a charge took him past Ducati's best candidates late in the Saturday contest.

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Meanwhile, in the battle for second place in the riders championship, Bezzecchi has edged ahead of Martin by one point. That makes it almost a direct shootout between the two in Sunday's grand prix. Whichever rider finishes ahead is likely to snare the runner-up spot.

Should the pair somehow manage to end up tied on points, which can only happen if they unexpectedly end up scrapping for positions fifth or lower, then Bezzecchi's seven victories would easily be enough to make him runner-up on a tie-break.

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