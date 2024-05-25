How Bagnaia “lost another great opportunity” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint crash
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he “lost another great opportunity” when he crashed out of the lead of the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint race on the last lap.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The reigning world champion enjoyed an eventful early part of the 12-lap sprint as he battled back from being shuffled down to fourth.
When KTM’s Brad Binder crashed out of the lead on lap seven, Bagnaia was released into first place and looked on course to score a first sprint win since the 2023 Austrian GP weekend.
But at Turn 5 on the final lap, he crashed and registered a third sprint DNF of the season.
Bagnaia called the crash “curious” as he entered into Turn 5 slower than he had previously, suggesting that he was not overriding at that point.
“It looks like entering slower [into a corner], with the same braking [as before] can make you crash,” he said.
“Normally, in normal conditions it can’t happen. But here, where the grip level is a disaster, it can happen.
"So, we need to analyse it, understand it, be more careful in this kind of situation for tomorrow because the race is longer, hotter, and will be important to finish because it’s already three weeks in a row that we are really strong for the sprint race but we are not finishing for problems or crashing.
“So, we lost another great opportunity. I was fastest, I was leading, I was cruising till the chequered flag, but it wasn’t enough.”
He added: “I was 100% focused. I know how to win, and it was my kind of win because I was controlling everything perfectly.
“I had more tyre, I had more pace, so I was doing everything perfect and it’s very curious when you look at my data when you see the moment of the crash it’s really strange to see a crash in that kind of situation.
“But it was really strange today that every rider that was leading crashed, so this is strange and we have to understand for tomorrow.”
The damage being done to Bagnaia’s 2024 title defence by Saturday malaise
In a sprint race in which championship leader Jorge Martin struggled for pace – with the Pramac Ducati rider explaining that he overheated his rear tyre – Bagnaia was on course to cut down his 38-point deficit in the standings.
Instead, Bagnaia has dropped 44 points adrift in the championship while Martin has lost just one point to new second-placed standings occupant Marc Marquez.
Something of a sprint specialist in the first half of 2023, winning four times and scoring five other Saturday podiums, Bagnaia hasn’t fared well in 2024. In fact, not since last year’s Malaysian GP has Bagnaia had a sprint podium.
In Qatar he could do no more than fourth and the same again in Portugal, after a mistake while comfortably leading saw him throw away another podium.
A difficult Americas GP round saw him come away with just two points from the sprint there, while a collision in the Spanish GP sprint meant he scored nothing.
At Le Mans, an issue with his second bike (which he was forced to race with after crashing his number one GP24 in qualifying) forced him to retire.
By contrast, Martin has won three sprints, finished third in two more and salvaged fourth from a tough day in Barcelona. Marquez has had four sprint second-place finishes from six rounds on the 2023-spec Ducati run by Gresini Racing.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bagnaia: Ducati still chasing answers to "dangerous" French MotoGP sprint issue
Bagnaia: Claims I don't want Marquez as 2025 MotoGP team-mate are "bull***t"
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Petrucci: Dall'Igna 'won't let go' of Marquez as 2025 MotoGP decision looms
Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
What was behind F1's "slower than F2" Monaco GP tactical pace
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles
Quartararo can see light at end of tunnel after lack of Yamaha MotoGP progress
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments