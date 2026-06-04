How Iker Lecuona got “surprise” call-up for Gresini MotoGP seat in Hungary

Iker Lecuona has admitted he was “surprised” to receive a call-up to return to MotoGP as a replacement rider for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has been drafted in by Gresini for this weekend’s Balaton Park race, with the team’s star rider Alex Marquez still sidelined due to the injuries he picked up in Barcelona last month.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro had stepped in for the Catalan Grand Prix, but a clash with his commitments in an Italian superbike championship prevented him from taking on the same role again.

Lecuona was taking part in an official World Superbike Championship test on Monday - incidentally with Michelin tyres - when his manager Diego Silvente informed him of the opportunity.

The 26-year-old admitted to being taken aback by the call, having been away from the grand prix paddock since he split with Tech3 KTM at the end of the 2021 season.

"Honestly, it was a big surprise, even for myself,” he said. “I learned about that on opportunity on Monday, in the test in Aragon.

“I had the first run, and then we had like 15 minutes that the team needed to check the bike. And then my assistant Paco told me, ‘hey, Diego needs to talk with you’.

“I said, ‘ok, let's talk’. [He said], ‘You want to race in Balaton?’ [I was like] ‘What?’

“I even said to Ducati that it was a big surprise for me. But the first thing I need to say is just thanks to Ducati for that opportunity. Thanks to Gresini also, and thanks to Aruba [Ducati WSBK team].”

Michele Pirro, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Lecuona spent two seasons in the MotoGP paddock in 2020-21, securing a best finish of sixth aboard the satellite KTM RC16.

Following his departure from the premier class, he signed a factory deal with Honda to primarily race in the World Superbike Championship, with a victory in the Suzuka 8 Hours enduro being the highlight of his tenure with the Japanese brand.

But a move to Ducati at the beginning of 2026 has transformed his fortunes, helping him establish himself as one of the series’ top performers alongside team-mate and runaway points leader Nicolo Bulega.

Lecuona described the Hungary call-up as a “present” for his recent success in WSBK, saying the opportunity was too good to refuse.

Asked why he accepted the offer, the Spaniard said: “Because I didn’t try to come here [on my own]. I feel that it's like a present for me. So, I don't think it's pressure, it's an opportunity.

“I want to enjoy. It has been three years without the MotoGP. And when Ducati gives you the chance, you cannot say no.

“So, I said yes, because I'm really happy also for that side. Immediately, my men said ‘oh, Ducati said my name, everyone accepts it, I need to accept it.”

Although Lecuona has only been absent for four full seasons, MotoGP bikes have undergone rapid development in the ensuing period, with an increased focus on aerodynamics and electronics.

Asked whether he expects modern MotoGP machinery to feel different, he said: “A lot because I just came here. I had maybe 30-40 minutes talking with the team. It has changed a lot.”