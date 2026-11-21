MotoGP Portuguese GP

How Marc Marquez can be crowned MotoGP champion in Portuguese GP sprint

Marc Marquez has the chance to clinch the 2026 MotoGP title in Saturday’s sprint race at Portimao

Juanjo Sáez

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 9:11 AM

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Marc Marquez had his first mathematical opportunity to clinch his 10th world championship title – and eighth in the premier class – at the Qatar Grand Prix, but he was unable to seal it. However, the Ducati rider has another chance over the Portuguese Grand Prix weekend, which he himself has described as his “first real championship match point”.

With 74 points still available (37 in Portimao and 37 in Valencia), the Spaniard holds a 60-point advantage over Jorge Martin and a 74-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi, meaning he could mathematically clinch the world championship on Saturday after the sprint race.

The scenarios for Marc Marquez to clinch the 2026 title at the Portuguese GP are straightforward, as they depend solely on his own results.

In general, Marquez cannot lose more than 23 points to Martin over the weekend, meaning he would clinch the title if he outscored the Spaniard by two points across the weekend.

Marquez needs to score just one point over the entire weekend to mathematically eliminate Bezzecchi from the title race.

Therefore, even if Marquez fails to clinch the title on Saturday, he will still have a strong chance of doing so on Sunday.

How Marquez can seal the title in Portuguese GP sprint

He will be champion if he wins the sprint race.

He will be champion if he finishes second in the sprint and Martin is third or lower.

He will be champion if he finishes third in the sprint and Martin is fifth or lower.

He will be champion if he finishes fourth in the sprint and Martin is sixth or lower.

He will be champion if he finishes fifth in the sprint and Martin is seventh or lower.

He will be champion if he finishes sixth in the sprint and Martin is eighth or lower.

He will be champion if he finishes seventh in the sprint and Martin is ninth or lower.

He will be champion if he finishes eighth in the sprint and Martin is 10th or lower.

Why would a 37-point lead over Martin be enough?

A 37-point advantage would be sufficient because, in the event of a tie in the final championship standings, Marquez would be crowned champion ahead of Martin on countback, having won more races this season. The Ducati rider currently has eight victories compared with Martin’s one, meaning the Spaniard could finish the season with an eight-to-three advantage in wins if Martin triumphs at both Portimao and Valencia.

What does Jorge Martin need to keep the title fight alive until Valencia?

Martin currently trails Marquez by 60 points and would lose the title on countback in the event of a tie. The Aprilia rider therefore needs to leave Portimao no more than 36 points behind the championship leader.

Martin needs to gain at least 24 points on Marquez and hope the Ducati rider scores no more than 13 points over the entire weekend.

How can Marco Bezzecchi stay in the title fight?

While Bezzecchi is still mathematically in contention for the 2026 championship, he needs an almost miraculous combination of results, as he currently trails Marquez by 74 points with only 74 remaining.

Bezzecchi must win both races this weekend to collect all 37 available points, while also hoping Marquez scores nothing.

That is because, if Bezzecchi arrives in Valencia 37 points behind Marquez with 37 points still available, he could win the final grand prix and draw level with the Spaniard on victories this season. If Marquez also fails to score in Spain, the Italian would clinch the title by virtue of having more second-place finishes.

Championship standings ahead of Portuguese GP sprint

Pos Rider points 1 Marc MarquezDucati 431 2 Jorge MartínAprilia 371 3 Marco BezzecchiAprilia 357

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