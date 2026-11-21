MotoGP Portuguese GP
How Marc Marquez can clinch the MotoGP title in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix
Marquez missed out on the 2026 MotoGP title in the sprint, so what's the equation for him to win it on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix?
Richard Asher Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:00 PM
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Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Following his dramatic late crash in Saturday's sprint race at Portimao, Marc Marquez was unable to seal the world championship.
The Spaniard also still has two rivals to consider after Marco Bezzecchi won the race to keep his mathematical hopes alive, which slightly complicates the picture.
With just tomorrow's Portuguese Grand Prix and next weekend's Valencia finale left on the calendar, Marquez now has a 55-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 62-point advantage over Bezzecchi.
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So, the situation is clear for Marquez: he needs to leave Portimao with a 37-point lead over the two Aprilia factory riders. Consequently, he can afford to lose up to 18 points to Martin. Or, to put that another way, he only needs to score seven points.
Meanwhile, he can afford to lose 24 to Bezzecchi, who must win all three remaining races (both Saturdays and Sundays) and hope that Marquez scores zero points in all three.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Translating that to finishing positions, there are a number of scenarios in which Marquez will clinch the title. Most importantly, he only needs to finish in the top nine in Sunday’s race in Portugal to secure the title, regardless of how Martin and Bezzecchi perform.
Here is a selection of scenarios in which Marc Marquez will win the title in Sunday's Portuguese GP:
• He finishes in the top 9 (regardless of how Martin and Bezzecchi perform)
• He finishes in the top 14, with Martin finishing second or lower (regardless of what Bezzecchi does)
• He scores no points, Martin finishes third or lower, and Bezzecchi does not win
Championship standings ahead of Portuguese GP
Pos Rider points 1 Marc MarquezDucati 431 2 Jorge MartínAprilia 376 3 Marco BezzecchiAprilia 369
Read Also:
MotoGPJorge Martin on keeping MotoGP title hopes alive: ‘I didn’t do anything, it was in Marquez’s hands’
MotoGPMarc Marquez: 'Sprint crash was my mistake - but tomorrow we have another shot at title'
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Previous article Jorge Martin on keeping MotoGP title hopes alive: ‘I didn’t do anything, it was in Marquez’s hands’
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