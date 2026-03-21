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Huge hole on main straight poses new problem for MotoGP's Brazilian GP

A huge hole has appeared in the middle of the main straight at the Goiania track, where workers are racing against time to fix it. For now, activity has been halted until 2:00PM local time

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
MotoGP Track Hole

A large hole has appeared on the main straight of the Autadromo Ayrton Senna in Goiania, with track workers racing against time to repair it.

All on-track activity for the MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix has been suspended until 2pm local time for the time being.

Following MotoGP Q2 at the Brazilian Grand Prix, a hole emerged in the middle of the main straight. Initially small, it quickly grew in size and, more importantly, began to sink into the asphalt. Riders spotted the issue and alerted their teams, who immediately raised the alarm.

Circuit workers were quickly deployed, cutting open a large section of the track surface to clean out and repair the damaged area. The work was closely overseen by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

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Organisers subsequently announced a suspension of track activity.

“Due to the heavy rainfall in the region in recent days, an issue has developed on the surface of the main straight at the Autodromo Internacional de Goiania – Ayrton Senna,” a statement read.

“The FIM and MotoGP, together with the local promoter, are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Due to the time required to complete the repairs, when track activity resumes, the next live session will be the MotoGP Tissot Sprint,” effectively cancelling Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying.

“Qualifying for the Moto2 and Moto3 categories has been postponed until further notice. Further information will be provided at 14:00 local time,” the statement added.

There is concern over the situation, as despite intensive repair efforts, ensuring a safe fix is not straightforward. While the straight is around 18 metres wide and the hole is located on the less-used right-hand side, this offers little reassurance to riders.

The sprint race at Goiania is scheduled for 3pm local time (6pm GMT).

Photos from Brazil GP - Saturday

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Luigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Luigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
Hole on the start/finish straight

Brazil GP - Saturday, in photos
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