MotoGP Portuguese GP

'I will put my name on MotoGP trophy again,' vows Jorge Martin after ceding 2026 title to Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin says this season has made him a better bet for a second MotoGP championship in the future

Richard Asher

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 5:28 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Although he succumbed to Marc Marquez in the 2026 title race at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Jorge Martin has vowed to add his name to the MotoGP championship trophy once again.

While offering sincere congratulations to the factory Ducati star, who wrapped up the 2026 crown with eighth place at Portimao on Sunday, Martin promised to repeat his 2024 title at some point in the future.

Speaking directly after the race, Martin reflected on a 2026 campaign that was ultimately compromised by a nightmare 2025, his first season with Aprilia.

"When I came to Aprilia, with all the injuries, I didn't build the confidence, the base," said the man from Madrid. "So this season I was there, but didn't quite have the speed I needed to win.

"This year was a building year. I was always trying to improve [from] Friday and [getting there] on Sunday. When you want to fight for a title, you need to be quite strong on Fridays already.

"This season gave me a lot of experience. I am a better rider today. I am a better person today. I will keep that for the future.

"So this is not done. I will put my name on that trophy, I am 100% sure. I don't know when, but I'm really focused on doing it again."

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Martin said he was proud to have emerged as Marquez's main points challenger for the bulk of this season, and that the experience would fuel him in his quest for that second title.

"Marc is now the best in history. To fight with him for a title gave me a lot of motivation. It showed me my talent and my level.

"I think I am one of the best on the grid, absolutely, and I will fight my whole career to put my name back on that trophy again. And I will be obsessed with that.

"If I get it, good. If not, I will be a better guy when I retire."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Filipe Amorim / AFP via Getty Images

After two less than optimal years at Aprilia, the Spaniard will move to Yamaha in 2027. First, however, he will try to ensure he ends 2026 with the runner-up spot in the riders championship.

Martin goes to the Valencia finale next weekend with an advantage of just two points over team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

"I really want to beat Marco in that last race. Not only Marco, but I want to finish my stage at Aprilia in the best way possible. It will be a key weekend for me."

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