MotoGP Qatar GP
Iker Lecuona felt significant differences between Ducati's GP25 and GP26
Switching from the Ducati GP25 to the GP26 presented Iker Lecuona with a new challenge in Qatar, with the Spaniard explaining how the two bikes differ.
Juliane Ziegengeist Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 10:59 AM
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Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Iker Lecuona had to adapt to a different Ducati during the MotoGP weekend in Qatar. Having previously ridden Fermin Aldeguer's GP25, the Spaniard took over Alex Marquez's bike in Losail, giving him access to the latest specification of the Desmosedici.
Asked about the differences between the two Ducati versions, Lecuona said: "It feels different, feels different. We need to ride in a little bit different style, let's say. You know, you can see the difference on the aerodynamics, and I can feel the difference."
The World Superbike rider has made several recent appearances for Gresini Ducati this year. After impressing with his performance in Hungary, he replaced the injured Aldeguer in Australia and Malaysia before stepping in for Marquez in Losail. This meant switching from the GP25 to the GP26 within a relatively short period.
Adapting to the latest Ducati "was not easy"
The change came at an inconvenient time for the 26-year-old. After several weeks on the same bike, he had to get used to a different overall package immediately before the Qatar weekend.
"After two weeks, almost three weeks with the same bike, then coming with that one, it was not easy to adapt and to learn," he said.
Despite the additional work involved, his overall assessment was positive. The Spaniard viewed the weekend as an important learning opportunity and gave himself a high mark for his performance.
"But, I did almost like nine in my notes for this exam. This weekend I put a nine because I think I learned a lot, I improved a lot," he said.
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Lecuona finished ninth in the sprint and 10th in the grand prix, scoring points in both races.
MotoGP experience an advantage for WorldSBK
The 26-year-old normally rides for Ducati's factory team in WSBK. He also sees his MotoGP outings as an opportunity to gain valuable experience for his future in the series.
Asked what specific lessons he could take back to WorldSBK, Lecuona highlighted several areas: "The way to brake with the Michelin, the way to manage the tyre, the way to work with the body [of the bike], to understand what I miss on the bike. So that is the main difference and help me for the future."
Those lessons could prove particularly useful in the long term, given that WorldSBK will switch from Pirelli to Michelin tyres next season.
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