Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash Next / Indonesia MotoGP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain

The 2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix has been delayed due to extreme weather conditions leaving the Mandalika International Street Circuit under water.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain

MotoGP's return to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 has been delayed indefinitely after heavy rain battered the Mandalika track around half an hour before the race was due to get underway.

The race was due to get underway at 3:00pm local time (7:00am GMT), but was initially delayed to 3:10pm.

However, the rain has not relented and pitlane remains closed due to the large volume of standing water on track currently.

No new schedule has been issued by race direction.

The race had already been reduced from 27 laps to 20 laps owing to safety fears about the circuit in the heat.

Race direction’s information regarding exactly what the problems with the asphalt are has been scant, though some Moto2 riders have reported some surface break-up at the final corner from their race.

The Moto2 race – won by Somkiat Chantra – was shortened from 25 laps to 16 laps just moments before it was due to get underway.

The circuit was partially resurfaced following February’s pre-season test after numerous problems with the asphalt.

MotoGP’s return to Indonesia has been fraught with issues all weekend.

Tyre supplier Michelin was forced to bring a stiffer tyre carcass not used since 2018 to cope with the extreme heat at Mandalika having experienced problems with its normal 2022 tyres in February’s pre-season test.

This has caused some manufacturers to have severe rear grip issues, chiefly Honda, which topped February’s test at Mandalika with Pol Espargaro.

The Spaniard, who qualified 16th behind teammate Marc Marquez, said on Saturday that Michelin’s solution regarding its tyre concerns was “unfair” on HRC and expressed feares that he may struggle to finish the race due to the strain his lack of rear grip is placing on the RC213V’s front-end.

On Sunday morning in the warm-up session, Marquez had a violent crash when the rear let go on him through Turn 7.

The six-time world champion suffered a concussion and has now been ruled out of the grand prix.

shares
comments
Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash
Previous article

Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash
Next article

Indonesia MotoGP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win

Indonesia MotoGP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face" Portugal GP
MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
6 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.