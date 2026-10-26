MotoGP Malaysian GP

Inside Jorge Martin’s recovery plan to get fit for Sepang MotoGP

Jorge Martin has four days to treat the fracture to his right radius that he sustained on Saturday at Phillip Island before attempting to get back on his bike on Friday at Sepang. Aitor Tomas, the physiotherapist travelling with him, has outlined the recovery plan to Motorsport.com

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 10:00 AM

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Jorge Martín

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

If taking on Marc Marquez in a closely fought battle for the MotoGP world title is already difficult enough, Martín’s challenge has become even more complicated following his crash during the sprint at the Australian Grand Prix.

The incident came as he was going head-to-head with the reigning champion in an explosive duel that lasted eight and a half laps. Martin’s tumble through the gravel left him with a fracture to the part of the radius closest to the wrist. Initially, many thought his chances of fighting for the world championship had ended at Phillip Island’s Turn 8. However, a couple of developments in the hours following the accident offered a glimmer of hope.

First, a CT scan carried out at a clinic in Melbourne on Saturday night ruled out the initial suspicions of the doctors who had treated him at the circuit, who feared he might also have sustained a second fracture to the ulna in the same right arm. The scan also showed that the radius fracture was non-displaced, meaning he would not have to return to Spain for surgery.

The second ‘ally’ for the #89 was the bad weather that prevented the main race at Phillip Island from taking place. The cancellation of the event, in which he would not have been allowed to compete anyway after being declared unfit by the championship’s medical team, meant Marquez had no opportunity to extend his lead at the top of the standings. Following his sprint victory, the Spaniard now leads Martin by 10 points and Marco Bezzecchi, who sits third, by 50.

Taken together, those two developments have encouraged the 2024 world champion to do everything possible to race in Malaysia next weekend, as he seeks to make the most of the remaining opportunities to secure a second premier-class crown. It is an enormous challenge, and one that is likely to be painful, but the machinery to tackle it is already in motion.

The key lies in the recovery protocol Martin will follow over the next four days, devised by Aitor Tomas, the physiotherapist employed by Playmaker, the agency representing both Martin and Pedro Acosta. Tomas travels with them to treat them during grand prix weekends. Martin boarded a flight from Melbourne in the early hours of Sunday into Monday and has already arrived in Kuala Lumpur. A trusted physiotherapist with whom he has worked in the past will meet him there and follow Tomas’s instructions. Tomas is due to arrive on Tuesday, when he will focus on treating the rider’s right arm.

“What we’ll do is divide the process into two phases. The first will focus on reducing the swelling and addressing everything associated with the bone injury. The aim will be to restore mobility, strength and functionality. We’ll achieve that through cryotherapy (ice) and manual therapy,” Tomas told Motorsport.com.

“At the same time, we’ll try to promote bone regeneration as much as possible, so that it can gradually strengthen. We’ll do that using magnetotherapy systems,” the physiotherapist added.

“If he is then cleared to get back on the bike, we’ll apply a different protocol from the one we normally use with him. In that case, we’ll concentrate on the wrist, trying to minimise the swelling as much as possible, alongside pain-management therapy,” Tomas explained.

Whether Martín receives an injection of painkillers will be decided later, depending on how he feels when he gets off the Aprilia RS-GP. The physiotherapist will also apply elastic therapeutic tape to the affected area. Alpinestars, the supplier of the gloves used by the Aprilia rider, will modify his right glove to prevent the fastening from causing discomfort.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

From Monday through to Thursday, the Madrid-born rider’s schedule will be limited to recovery, treatment and rest. At midday on Thursday, he will head to the circuit, where the championship’s medical team, led by Dr Angel Charte, will assess his physical condition and decide whether to clear him to take part in Friday’s first free practice session. In cases like this, a further assessment is usually carried out after that opening session before a rider is authorised to continue with the rest of the weekend.

Those around Martin are taking a cautious approach to his chances of racing. That is due not only to the fracture itself, but also to its location. The right wrist is subjected to considerable loads and stresses on a MotoGP bike: it controls the throttle, moves the hand towards the lever to operate the front brake, and plays a crucial role in supporting the rider’s body as it shifts forwards under braking and backwards under acceleration. On top of all that, the heat and humidity in Sepang will make things tougher.

Aprilia, for its part, wants its rider to be able to compete in Malaysia, but officials at the Noale-based manufacturer are also stressing the need for caution.

“We’ll have to take it day by day and see how Jorge feels as the hours and days go by. We’re supporting him, but we know these situations are extremely complicated,” a team spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

“Nobody needs to tell him what is at stake, because he knows perfectly well. That’s why we’re not putting any pressure on him whatsoever. Whatever he decides will be the right decision for us. In situations like this, health comes first."

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