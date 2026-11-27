MotoGP Valencia GP

"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts

Acosta won't get the chance to measure himself against the 10-time champion at Ducati

Rubén Carballo Rosa Richard Asher

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 6:35 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Pedro Acosta is one of the biggest losers following Marc Marquez’s retirement, which the newly crowned 10-time world champion announced unexpectedly on Friday at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

Acosta had repeatedly stated that he wanted to share a garage with Marquez at Ducati, that this was one of his greatest motivations for switching from KTM for next season and that it would be the biggest challenge of his career to date.

But while the Spaniard will make the leap to the Ducati factory team’s box for next Tuesday's test, his countryman Marquez won't be there as hoped.

Read Also:

At the end of a Friday that left the MotoGP paddock in shock, Acosta spoke to the media – including Motorsport.com – about what the multiple champion’s retirement meant to him.

"In the end, Marc is, at this moment of his career, at the top of the sport. Worldwide, [you] can compare [him] to legends like Michael Jordan, like Rafa Nadal and many that I will not mention now," Acosta said.

"He's in the privileged position that he can say and do more or less whatever he wants. And I totally understand the decision that he took.

"He suffered enough already, 10 titles is not a joke and I understand that he wants to have a proper retirement and chill a bit, you know?"

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images

Asked in his Spanish media briefing whether Marquez's retirement now opens a window of opportunity for the next generation of riders to fight for the title, he suggested the sweeping changes coming to MotoGP in 2027 would be an equally big factor.

“The window was open with or without Marc. It’ll be the same now – you take one out and put another in," he said.

"I think it’ll all be a bit of a lottery, with the new regulations, the [new weekend format] and the new organisational structure.”

Acosta didn’t give anything away about whom he thinks might be his new garage mate: “That’s their problem [Ducati’s]. I’m fine with it until Monday.”

And when asked again whether it was a blow for him, on a personal level, not to be able to team up with Marquez, he said: “Marquez wasn’t the main reason I wanted to go to Ducati, because the main reason was to have a competitive bike and team, to try and get a taste of the title fight.

"But of course it was a dream and a goal to share a garage with Marc. So, it doesn’t change anything for me; I’ll have someone else alongside me, but I’ll have to build my career at Ducati a bit more from scratch.”

Read Also:

When asked whether he would now take on the role of lead rider, Acosta replied: “I doubt it. I don’t know who they’ll put alongside me, but I need to focus first on my own situation when I arrive, and then think about the action on the track.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Find myself a new rival? For many years, my rival has been myself, because I’ve made my own mistakes. I’ve got my hands full just trying to keep the Pedro inside me in check.”

As for the first day of his final weekend with KTM, Acosta wasn't particularly optimistic after setting the fifth-fastest time in practice. He referenced the fact that the field had found record-breaking pace early in the weekend, saying such fast conditions usually didn't bode well for the Austrian manufacturer.

"At the end I feel that we are struggling, but it's normal that we are struggling if we are riding in the same lap times than last year already on Friday," said in his English debrief. "But anyway, more or less I feel fine to be inside this top five. Like I said, anyway, tomorrow the qualifying will be really important."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rubén Carballo Rosa





Valencia circuit removes mural honouring Valentino Rossi - and replaces it with a giant screen



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



Valencia circuit removes mural honouring Valentino Rossi - and replaces it with a giant screen





MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



MotoGP riders pay tribute to Marc Marquez, label him the GOAT





Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



Marc Marquez overtakes Valentino Rossi - now only Angel Nieto and Giacomo Agostini have more titles

More from

Marc Marquez





Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



1 h



Ducati reacts to Marc Marquez retirement: "It was quite a shock"





Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



2 h



Marc Marquez reveals double vision issues contributed to retirement





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?

Latest news





"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



4 min



"It doesn't change anything for me," says Pedro Acosta as Ducati duel with Marc Marquez ends before it starts





F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes charge in twice red-flagged FP2



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



19 min



F1 Qatar GP: Kimi Antonelli leads Mercedes charge in twice red-flagged FP2





The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary



Formula 1



Qatar GP



The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary





Audi appeal against Yuki Tsunoda dismissed – here’s why



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



41 min



Audi appeal against Yuki Tsunoda dismissed – here’s why

Feature

Discover prime content





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe