MotoGP Australian GP

“It will be so sad” - MotoGP riders lament loss of Phillip Island

Jack Miller, Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez are among those paying tribute to the Australian GP venue, which will host its final MotoGP race this weekend

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 7:25 AM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

MotoGP riders have voiced their disappointment at Phillip Island’s impending departure from the championship, with many describing it as one of their favourite venues on the calendar.

This weekend’s Australian Grand Prix marks MotoGP’s final visit to Phillip Island, with the series set to move to a revamped Adelaide street circuit next year.

The 4.4km circuit has proved extremely popular with the grid, who have been won over by its high-speed layout, frequent elevation changes and old-school characteristics.

The atmosphere at the venue located south of Melbourne adds to the appeal of the race, with its coastal setting and scenic views making it a distinctive stop on the MotoGP calendar.

As the only Australian on the grid, Pramac’s Jack Miller showered praise on the Phillip Island Circuit and explained what makes the track so special for him.

“[The emotions are] pretty high,” he said. “It’s probably one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar and produced arguably some of the best races we've ever seen in MotoGP.

“Phillip Island is a track where if you haven't got the bike working amazing, you can still make up a bit of difference once you get the thing round up. Our bike turns pretty good. So as long as we can kind of get it round up and get it turning all right, you should be in with a shout.

“This place is phenomenal, and on a MotoGP bike riding around here, it's something particular. You're kind of dancing with the bike the whole way through, trying to manage the shaking, the wheelie and the way the bike deals with the wind.

“You can never fully attack. You're kind of just playing with the bike the whole time, which makes it all the more fun to ride.

“I thought as ironic as it gets, we'd have fantastic weather throughout the weekend after what we've had the last couple of years with some trying conditions. But it doesn't look that way. Phillip Island is giving itself a proper send-off with some ever-changing conditions.”

KTM’s Pedro Acosta said he puts Phillip Island in the same breath as legendary motorcycle tracks like Mugello, as he prepares to bid farewell to the venue.

Asked how riders would feel on their last visit to Melbourne, Acosta said: “On one side, it will be beautiful for everyone; and on the other one, it will be so sad.

“One of the best atmospheres around the whole calendar, the fans are so close to us. Also, the track is one of these legendary tracks around the championship, like Mugello, Jerez and other ones around.

“It will be so sad that next year we don't come here.”

Phillip Island track details

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marc Marquez, a two-time winner of the Australian Grand Prix, described Phillip Island is a track that commands respect from riders.

“It’s one of my favourites and I really enjoy it,” he said. “But it’s a very fast, very narrow track, where if you crash, you’re in the gravel in no time.

“It’s one of those tracks that riders have a healthy respect for; it’s a bit like Holland too – you’ve got that respect for it.

“The final section is the one that really impresses, especially on the first few laps, and it’ll continue to impress this year.”

Marquez’s title rival Jorge Martin also highlighted the appeal of the wider Phillip Island experience, where riders often stay in rented holiday homes rather than conventional hotels.

“I'm sure I will miss Phillip Island for the next few years. Maybe we will come back in the future, but for the moment I will miss it,” he said.

“First of all, the track itself. It's nice to ride here. It's really different from what we are used to. It's really fast. You need to put a lot of technique to be fast here. Since I arrived here in Moto3, I always loved it.

“Then, the place. The vibe here is great. Also, you're in a house with all this wildlife where you can surf and everything. So it's a nice place and I always enjoyed it.”

While Phillip Island has a cult following within motorcycle racing, ageing facilities and limited accommodation options had cast doubt over its future for several years.

This year, the state government of South Australia secured a new deal to move MotoGP away from Victoria, with the Adelaide street circuit that once staged Formula 1 races gearing up to host the premier class next year.

While MotoGP riders have softened their stance on Adelaide after MotoGP allayed their safety concerns with an AI-generated onboard video, they admit they will miss the outgoing Phillip Island.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“Phillip Island was always a beautiful race for the show, for the TV and for the fans,” said Honda rider Luca Marini.

“In some years, it was maybe the most beautiful race of the year. 2018, 2017, I don't remember well, but the races were unbelievable, and also later on.

“It's always the [winners’] trophy; it's unbelievable. It's something that I always dream about, but unfortunately, I was not on the podium here, so let's try in the wet this year.

“It will be another amazing trophy because I think it's still one piece with history, with a unique style that you can find. You can win only here, and for the riders, the trophy is always important.”

Aprilia star Marco Bezzecchi added: “Normally, at beautiful tracks, you always have very beautiful races. Here the battles have always been amazing.

“Last year, the race was fantastic. It was my first MotoGP podium [in Phillip Island] as well. So, it was good.”

Phillip Island first hosted the Australian GP in 1989 and became a permanent fixture on the calendar in 1997, replacing Eastern Creek. This year will mark the 30th and final world championship race on the island.

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