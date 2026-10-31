MotoGP Malaysian GP
Jack Miller explains pitlane outburst: "We look like w***ers"
The Australian's gamble at Sepang never even got going, and he let his crew know his feelings on the matter
Richard Asher Rachit Thukral
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 9:53 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller says he has apologised to his team after an outraged response to his wet-weather bike not being ready during the sprint race at Sepang.
Television captured the Australian gesticulating and shouting at his team, including crew chief Giacomo Guidotti, after his early gamble to change bikes under heavy tropical skies went awry.
In what he called a "miscommunication", Miller arrived at his box at the end of the second lap to find that his second machine wasn't ready. Having lost time – and his temper – coming into the pits from an already lowly position, he did not rejoin the race.
"I had a chat with Giacomo before the race, and I said, you know, 'Have the bike ready'. In my mind, that was like, have the bike ready immediately. In his mind, it was like, you know, four or five laps.
"So, miscommunication. And yeah, unfortunately today we look like wankers."
Miller explained that the decision to come in had been his own.
"It was on me," he said. "I got five, six drops [on the visor in Turns] 7 and 8, and then 9, 10... and I thought, 'Right, next lap's going to be wet'.
"Here in Malaysia, generally always Turns 9, 10, and 7 and 8 are always the first places. The rain always comes from that way, and like I said, I got five, six drops already in 7 and 8.
"Yeah, I went early. I mean, fuck, we were sitting in 17th or 18th position. So points were unlikely.
"I came in, but yeah, unfortunately the bike was not ready.
"I just thought we had to pull the tyre warmers off. But then, yeah, once I saw the rattle gun on the caliper going the wrong direction, I understood that the tyre hadn't even been changed yet.
"So I knew the game was over then."
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Miller said he was able to calm down quickly and clear the air with his crew chief.
"I apologised for my reaction, but I mean, at that moment when you arrive, you're still in the race," he explained. "And in my mind, I mean, I wouldn't make that decision unless I thought it was valid."
As it turned out, changing bikes would not have been the correct decision. Several other riders with little to lose tried the same move, but the rain never became heavy enough to warrant wet-weather tyres.
"In my mind, I thought I was in with a chance to win at that point because of the timing and everything," Miller said. "But, you know, regardless of that, the rain wasn't coming until after the flag. But like I said, we were sitting in 17th, 18th. It was worth a shot."
Read Also:
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article MotoGP Malaysian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Richard Asher
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint
MotoGP
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
2 h
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint
"When I don't have pain, I gain," says Maverick Vinales after return to form in Malaysian MotoGP practice
MotoGP
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
22 h
"When I don't have pain, I gain," says Maverick Vinales after return to form in Malaysian MotoGP practice
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
More from
Jack Miller
Jack Miller says Australian GP cancellation “tough to swallow”: “It is pissing me off”
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Jack Miller says Australian GP cancellation “tough to swallow”: “It is pissing me off”
What would you like to ask Jack Miller?
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
What would you like to ask Jack Miller?
Tyre drama at Motegi: Jack Miller can “almost guarantee” untested hard will be mandatory
MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tyre drama at Motegi: Jack Miller can “almost guarantee” untested hard will be mandatory
More from
Pramac Racing
Toprak Razgatlioglu going through a "difficult time" after shoulder surgery
MotoGP
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu going through a "difficult time" after shoulder surgery
Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury
MotoGP
MotoGP
Australian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu to miss the rest MotoGP season due to shoulder injury
Toprak Razgatlioglu to undergo shoulder scan: ‘I hope I don’t need surgery’
MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
Toprak Razgatlioglu to undergo shoulder scan: ‘I hope I don’t need surgery’
Latest news
Jack Miller explains pitlane outburst: "We look like w***ers"
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Jack Miller explains pitlane outburst: "We look like w***ers"
Isack Hadjar summoned to Mexico GP stewards for "misconduct" in F1 paddock
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
12 min
Isack Hadjar summoned to Mexico GP stewards for "misconduct" in F1 paddock
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP
2 h
MotoGP Malaysian GP: Pedro Acosta beats Marc Marquez in tense sprint
Ducati copies swingarm fins and Aprilia responds with upgraded version
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP
4 h
Ducati copies swingarm fins and Aprilia responds with upgraded version
Feature
Discover prime content
Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?
MotoGP
Australian GP
By Rachit Thukral
Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
MotoGP
Japanese GP
By Rachit Thukral
The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe