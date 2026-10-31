MotoGP Malaysian GP

Jack Miller explains pitlane outburst: "We look like w***ers"

The Australian's gamble at Sepang never even got going, and he let his crew know his feelings on the matter

Richard Asher Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 9:53 AM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller says he has apologised to his team after an outraged response to his wet-weather bike not being ready during the sprint race at Sepang.

Television captured the Australian gesticulating and shouting at his team, including crew chief Giacomo Guidotti, after his early gamble to change bikes under heavy tropical skies went awry.

In what he called a "miscommunication", Miller arrived at his box at the end of the second lap to find that his second machine wasn't ready. Having lost time – and his temper – coming into the pits from an already lowly position, he did not rejoin the race.

"I had a chat with Giacomo before the race, and I said, you know, 'Have the bike ready'. In my mind, that was like, have the bike ready immediately. In his mind, it was like, you know, four or five laps.

"So, miscommunication. And yeah, unfortunately today we look like wankers."

Miller explained that the decision to come in had been his own.

"It was on me," he said. "I got five, six drops [on the visor in Turns] 7 and 8, and then 9, 10... and I thought, 'Right, next lap's going to be wet'.

"Here in Malaysia, generally always Turns 9, 10, and 7 and 8 are always the first places. The rain always comes from that way, and like I said, I got five, six drops already in 7 and 8.

"Yeah, I went early. I mean, fuck, we were sitting in 17th or 18th position. So points were unlikely.

"I came in, but yeah, unfortunately the bike was not ready.

"I just thought we had to pull the tyre warmers off. But then, yeah, once I saw the rattle gun on the caliper going the wrong direction, I understood that the tyre hadn't even been changed yet.

"So I knew the game was over then."

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Miller said he was able to calm down quickly and clear the air with his crew chief.

"I apologised for my reaction, but I mean, at that moment when you arrive, you're still in the race," he explained. "And in my mind, I mean, I wouldn't make that decision unless I thought it was valid."

As it turned out, changing bikes would not have been the correct decision. Several other riders with little to lose tried the same move, but the rain never became heavy enough to warrant wet-weather tyres.

"In my mind, I thought I was in with a chance to win at that point because of the timing and everything," Miller said. "But, you know, regardless of that, the rain wasn't coming until after the flag. But like I said, we were sitting in 17th, 18th. It was worth a shot."

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