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Jack Miller explains what he wants to achieve in WorldSBK after MotoGP exit

The Australian discusses his ambitions for 2027 and why he remains open to trying other forms of motorsport in the future

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 4:08 PM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Asif Zubairi

Jack Miller says his priority after switching to the World Superbike Championship in 2027 will be to become the best rider he can be in the series, rather than target a return to MotoGP.

After 12 seasons in the premier class, during which he scored four wins, 23 podiums and two positions, Miller will leave the grand prix paddock to spearhead Yamaha’s factory WSBK team in 2027.

He is one of the three MotoGP riders making the switch to the production-based category next year, joining current KTM ace Brad Binder and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

Answering Autosport readers’ questions at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Miller explained his thinking behind the career change, insisting his focus was on getting the maximum out of his abilities in his new championship.

“I want to become the best superbike rider that I can become. I've chased the last 12 years trying to become the best MotoGP rider that I could become. The next chapter kind of looks like what I can do over there [in WSBK]; Not thinking about here [MotoGP], just trying to become the best version of me I can become over there.”

While superbikes are less sophisticated and slower than MotoGP prototypes, riders usually need an adaptation phase when switching between the two categories.

While not particularly worried about learning a new bike, Miller believes getting to grips with the different weekend format and race strategy will present a bigger challenge.

Asked what he expected to find the most difficult about the switch, the Australian said: “I think learning the new championship, the calendar, the way that the weekends work, trying to pick up the flow of the weekend is something you need to learn along the way. But you can't really figure it out until it starts.

“Learning the new bike and so on, it's just another bike to learn. But more than that, [it is about] learning such a different strategy throughout the weekend.”

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The majority of the grid has voiced concerns about the increasing physical demands in MotoGP. The introduction of the sprint format in 2023 has doubled the number of races in a season to 44, while the decision to add a second qualifying for half-distance races in 2027 has also been poorly received.

Riders believe such changes to the sporting format can lead to a significant increase in injuries, as attested by the number of absences in the last few years.

WSBK weekends are arguably even more gruelling than MotoGP’s, with each round featuring three races - two full-distance contests and a shorter sprint, which also determines the starting grid for Race 2.

However, Miller is excited about the increased track time, rather than seeing it as a concern.

“I'm looking forward to that [three races in a weekend],” he said. “I like the [race] start. I like the [WSBK] format; there is a a lot of racing. You're quite busy over the weekend, so not a lot of sitting around. It's kind of nice.”

Looking further ahead, the 31-year-old is also open to exploring other forms of motorsport, including four-wheel racing, although he did not single out any particular championship.

“I would do absolutely every kind of racing there is. I love racing, I think racing is the best form of sport there is. So anything motorsport related, I would 100% put my hand up for.”

Asked specifically whether he would consider taking on the Dakar Rally, Miller did not rule out the possibility, but admitted that his current racing commitments would make it difficult.

“Absolutely, but unfortunately at the moment, I'm still racing. Especially in MotoGP, it's impossible to do absolutely anything else other than race MotoGP bikes,” he said. “But in the future, who knows what can happen.”

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