MotoGP Portuguese GP

Jack Miller furious over MotoGP sprint race schedule change: “We don’t race in the rain anymore”

Miller feels the championship is increasingly depriving riders of the opportunity to race in the rain

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 21, 2026, 7:00 PM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jack Miller lashed out at MotoGP’s decision to move the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint in anticipation of poor weather, saying riders don’t get a chance to race in the rain anymore.

In the middle of Saturday morning’s qualifying, MotoGP announced that it had brought forward the start time for the sprint from 3pm to 2:30pm to avoid inclement weather, with heavy rain having been expected to hit Portimao later in the afternoon.

The decision allowed the sprint to go smoothly, without any weather-related disruptions, with riders reporting only a few spots of rain in the closing stages. A full-on downpour did follow later on Saturday, but it came long after the podium celebrations were over.

However, MotoGP’s pre-meditated call did not go down well with Pramac Yamaha rider Miller, who was hoping to take advantage of the conditions to bag a strong result on a bike that struggles in a straight line.

“I don't know why the race pushed forward by 30 minutes, it seems like helicopters are not able to fly in the rain anymore, or we are not able to ride in the rain anymore,” he said.

“I don't understand what the f**k that was about, it seems an absolute joke to me. You don't f**king ride in the rain anymore, simple as that.”

"I have two races left, I'm not battling for a championship, so it doesn't change the way I'm prepping for the race. But it more f**king pisses me off, because you spend all your time praying for a wet race, and then when you get an opportunity, they go and move the f**king [start time].

“I’m not going to f**king dig up the past, because we'd be here all day, but you know what I mean, it's just, I don't know, it pisses me off because like I said, I'm praying for rain, praying for something to help, and we don't get it.”

The 31-year-old also questioned why MotoGP hadn’t made a similar decision at last month’s Australian Grand Prix, despite forecasts warning of particularly poor conditions at Phillip Island on Sunday.

“I don't understand it really, because the forecast was what it was, it wasn't f**king Phillip Island; they didn't move anything on that day,” he said.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP cancelled the last-ever grand prix at Phillip Island due to poor visibility preventing the medical helicopter from flying, rather than the track being too wet for racing.

The decision to move the Portimao sprint, however, was simply made to avoid inclement conditions forecast later on Saturday.

LCR’s Johann Zarco, who similarly thrives in wet conditions, suggested the cloud cover could have again made it difficult for the medical helicopter to operate at Portimao.

“I don't know if it was already raining or if it was wet at 3pm. I already said the only chance to catch a podium before the end of the season would be a wet race.

“Maybe this was another opportunity that we didn't have. The reason was the helicopter needed to fly. I heard about this, so it's not about the raining conditions.

"Because it's strange. It's light rain, and there are very heavy clouds. That's why I cannot be pissed off. I guess it would have been an opportunity.”

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