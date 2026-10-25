MotoGP Australian GP

Jack Miller says Australian GP cancellation “tough to swallow”: “It is pissing me off”

The Australian was denied a chance to make his farewell MotoGP appearance at Phillip Island after weather forced the cancellation of the event

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 25, 2026, 9:37 AM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: William West / AFP via Getty Images

Jack Miller has conceded he feels “pissed off” by the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, saying missing out on one final MotoGP race in front of his home crowd was “tough to swallow”.

Low visibility rendered the medical helicopter inoperable at Phillip Island, forcing race control to scrap all track action scheduled for Sunday, including the main premier class event.

The decision brought a disappointing end to Phillip Island’s tenure as a MotoGP venue, with the popular 4.4km circuit set to be replaced by a new urban track in Adelaide next year.

But the news also came as a major blow to Pramac rider Miller, who was hoping to make one final appearance at his home circuit as a MotoGP rider before switching to the World Superbike Championship next year.

The Australian thanked fans who had braved the weather to attend the event, expressing his disappointment that they had been denied the chance to watch their favourite riders race.

“It's a little different to how things began for WG [Wayne Gardner] back in '89,” he said, referring to the first MotoGP race at Phillip Island nearly four decades ago.

“You fans have been amazing throughout all the years,” he said on the grid ahead of the parade laps. “My little decade here, you guys have been the best.

“I can only speak on behalf of the other boys. I'm sure they've said it over the weekend, but it's amazing to have all the boys down here this weekend, all these legends and it's been a pleasure racing in front of you Phillip Island fans for the last little bit, and thanks for the memories.”

He added: “It's been an absolute pleasure racing in front of you guys, you're the best fans in the world and sorry we had to skip another one, this is pissing me off so much.”

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

After the race was cancelled, the entire grid took to the track for two parade laps, as the championship bid farewell to one of its most popular venues.

Miller entertained the crowd with a long wheelie on the start/finish straight, before parking his Yamaha by the side of the track and throwing his gloves into the air.

“Bloody hell, Phillip Island. You really know how to break a bloke’s heart,” he later wrote on social media. “Pretty gutted to be honest. My last home MotoGP race and we didn’t even get to race. After such a strong weekend, it’s a tough one to swallow.

“But to every single one of you who turned up, braved the traffic, the rain and the bloody awful weather to support us, THANK YOU!! You guys have been absolutely unreal, not just this weekend but throughout my whole MotoGP career.

“It’s been an absolute privilege racing in front of you lot for the last decade. From the bottom of my heart, thanks for all the memories, Phillip Island. I’ll cherish them forever.

“And to my team, thanks for making this weekend so special. Shame we didn’t get to put those colours to work but at least we won best dressed today.”

Miller was due to start his home grand prix from fourth on the grid, having been the fastest Yamaha rider throughout the weekend. The Australian was set to race in a special yellow-and-green livery that he had designed for his home event.

The 31-year-old will get to contest another world championship race at Phillip Island in February, when WSBK makes its own final visit to the track located just outside mainland Melbourne.

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