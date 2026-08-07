Jack Miller says post-MotoGP decision is nearing amid Yamaha WSBK rumours
Miller offers an indication as to where he could be headed next year following his expected departure from MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Pramac MotoGP rider Jack Miller says talks with Yamaha about his future are progressing well and an announcement could be made in the coming weeks.
The Australian strongly hinted that he could switch to the World Superbike Championship next year, with his time in MotoGP set to come to an end after 12 seasons.
Yamaha is expected to promote Izan Guevara from Moto2 to partner incumbent Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac next year, leaving no space for Miller at its satellite squad.
But his relationship with the Japanese manufacturer may continue into next year, with the 31-year-old touted to replace Xavi Vierge in the production-based category.
Asked whether he was talking to Yamaha about 2027, Miller said: “In other championships, yeah.
“We're talking with everybody and trying to understand what is the best step for me going forward. So I'm excited to see. Hopefully, I will have some news for you guys in the next few weeks, but if we don't, we don’t.”
Pressed on whether he and Yamaha are aligned in negotiations, Miller reiterated his desire to continue working with the Japanese manufacturer, with whom he has claimed two Suzuka 8 Hours podiums and a best MotoGP finish of fifth.
“I think we're on a similar page,” he said. “I've enjoyed working with Yamaha a lot. There's no denying that.
“We were at Suzuka just a couple of weeks ago. I wouldn't do that if I didn't like working with the people. I'm working alongside the Japanese and all of the management involved.
“For sure, there are some things [to be sorted]. I don't know who's leaking their stuff to the media, but it seems like every time we talk, it gets on the media. I think they got a bug in their office. But we'll see what we can do with them.”
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
While MotoGP is preparing for the switch to Pirelli tyres in 2027, the World Superbike Championship will also undergo a seismic shift as Michelin takes over as the official tyre supplier.
This move could benefit ex-grand prix riders who have experience of Michelin rubber, although the tyre specification will not exactly be the same.
“Speaking with Piero [Taramasso, Michelin’s two-wheel motorsport boss] and understanding what the plan is for the tyres over there, it's something that [after] my last 12 or 11 years on Michelin, I can gain or bring some information across,” Miller said.
“But at the same time, the Ducati is immensely strong over there. We have to understand also what we're going to do, what steps we're going to take to try and beat those guys. I mean, they won every race this year.”
Miller also faced an uncertain future in MotoGP two years ago following his departure from KTM, but MotoGP helped broker a deal with Yamaha to ensure it had Australian representation on the grid.
This time, however, there may be no reprieve for Miller, who insists he can see the writing on the wall.
“At the end of the day, you're keeping something in the back of your mind. It's a very strange, very weird sort of feeling,” he admitted.
“And especially with me, I've always been kind of good throughout my career at pulling something out of my ass at the last minute.
"That's why I say you kind of don't know if you want to jump out. But at the same time, I'm not naive. I know it's coming.”
Miller’s hopes of extending his future in MotoGP were impacted by an uncompetitive bike, with Yamaha becoming the worst-performing manufacturer in MotoGP in the last two seasons.
The 31-year-old feels he hasn’t been able to show his true potential at Yamaha despite feeling he is performing at his best level so far in MotoGP.
“I feel like I'm riding the best I ever have,” he said. “But unfortunately, the level of guys is so incredible that if you're not on the package…..
“I've had the package in the past, and I wasn't able to do what needed to be done to keep it. So I mean, it's just the way it goes.
“We're fortunate enough to do the jobs that we've done here and make the career that I've made out of it. And yeah, I look forward to what's to come next, what I can do over there.”
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