MotoGP Valencia GP

Jack Miller to revive unraced Australian GP livery for MotoGP farewell

The Pramac Yamaha rider will contest his final MotoGP race in Valencia with a special livery and helmet marking the end of his 12-year stint in the premier class

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Nov 26, 2026, 9:51 PM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Jack Miller will contest this weekend’s MotoGP finale in Valencia in a special livery that he was originally due to run at his final Australian Grand Prix appearance last month.

The 31-year-old will carry Australia’s national sporting colours on his Pramac Yamaha bike on Sunday, as he brings the curtain down on his 12-year stint in the premier class.

The Townsville-born rider had previously unveiled the striking gold-and-blue colour scheme at Phillip Island last month, pairing it with a matching leather suit.

However, with the Australian Grand Prix subsequently getting cancelled due to poor visibility, Miller never had the opportunity to race in the livery.

The four-time grand prix winner had previously hinted at the possibility of reviving the livery, and confirmed ahead of the Valencia weekend that he would also wear a special helmet commemorating his MotoGP career.

“Yeah, I’ve got the Phillip Island livery on Sunday, but I got a really, really, really special helmet for Sunday as well. You'll see more of that to come but it's something I'm extremely proud of,” Miller said on Thursday at Valencia.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Miller made his MotoGP debut in 2015 as part of Honda’s satellite structure, before scoring his maiden victory at the Dutch GP the following year.

He moved to Pramac in 2018 and earned a promotion to Ducati's factory team alongside Francesco Bagnaia.

After winning three races on the Desmosedici, Miller moved to KTM in 2023 but struggled to replicate his previous results on the RC16.

He was limited by the competitiveness of the machinery during his final two seasons in MotoGP with Pramac, but his technical knowledge and relationship with Yamaha continues with a factory contract in WorldSBK for 2027.

Asked what he was most proud of during his time in MotoGP, Miller said: “I think being able to adapt to any situation, whether it's wet, dry, new bike, old bike, whatever, within a day - not even within a day, within a session I'm where I need to be. I'm able to adapt to everything very quickly. Happy for the 12 years we did and looking forward to the next chapter.”

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