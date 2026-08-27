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Jack Miller to leave MotoGP world championship after 16 years

Miller will switch to WorldSBK for the 2027 season

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Pramac announced on Thursday that Jack Miller will leave the team following the MotoGP season, with the Australian now expected to complete his move to Yamaha’s factory WorldSBK team.

At 31, the Australian rider will leave the MotoGP world championship 16 years after making his debut in 2011, having put together a noteworthy record. The latter features four premier-class victories, although his time in MotoGP was also characterized by instability and a lack of consistency in his results.

Alongside those four wins, Miller has so far claimed 23 MotoGP podiums and two pole positions. However, he will perhaps be best remembered for the remarkable leap he made in 2015, when Honda promoted him directly from Moto3 to MotoGP, in one of the most unusual moves of the modern era.

The rider from Townsville spent his first three seasons in the premier class with Honda before joining Pramac in 2018. The nine podiums he secured with Paolo Campinoti’s team, which at the time ran two Ducatis, allowed him to knock on the door of the factory squad, which signed him for 2021.

There, despite three victories and 12 podium finishes, Miller ultimately failed to convince Ducati’s decision-makers, who opted not to renew his contract. This opened the door for a move to KTM, where he managed just one podium, which was too poor to justify another contract.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

At that point, ahead of the 2025 season, Campinoti re-entered the picture. The Italian had just ended Pramac’s agreement with Ducati to join forces with Yamaha, which was keen to bring in riders with experience like Miller’s.

However, the M1’s lack of competitiveness has now left Miller with no further options in MotoGP; the arrival of another Australian, Senna Agius, next year has also made him expendable on the grid. Pramac’s vacant seat is expected to go to Izan Guevara, who will step up from Moto2 to partner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“Jack joined Yamaha at an important stage of our MotoGP project and immediately became a very valuable contributor. His technical knowledge, feedback and unwavering commitment helped us make progress in several areas,” Yamaha director Paolo Pavesio said.

“Beyond his contribution on track, Jack brought tremendous energy to our team. His positive attitude, spirit and ability to build strong relationships in the garage made him a pleasure to work with.”

With his MotoGP career coming to an end, everything appears to be in place for Miller to join Yamaha’s factory WorldSBK operation. Nicolo Canepa, Yamaha Europe director and head of the manufacturer’s Superbike division, travelled to the most recent grand prix at Silverstone to talk Miller into joining the project.

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