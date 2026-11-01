MotoGP Malaysian GP

Jack Miller voices strong opinion against Qatar GP: “Nobody wants to go, we’ve made our opinion very clear”

Miller has made it clear he doesn’t want to travel to Qatar, echoing the opinion of the majority of the grid

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 9:25 AM

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Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Asif Zubairi

Jack Miller says he doesn’t understand why MotoGP is pressing ahead with the Qatar Grand Prix, saying 19 out of 22 riders are not ready to take part in the race.

The entire MotoGP has held a series of meetings over the last 10 days, with the majority of the pack taking a united stand about the Losail event scheduled for 6-8 November.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has been casting serious doubts about the race proceeding safely, with the mid-term US elections on Tuesday making the situation even more unpredictable.

But despite riders’ best attempts to call off the race, MotoGP has remained unfazed about the situation, having sought guarantees about safety of paddock personnel.

While most MotoGP riders refrained from publicly commenting on the subject, Miller made it clear that he was uneasy about travelling to Qatar under the current geopolitical circumstances.

“I don't want to go. Like everybody. There's 19 of us that don't want to go there,” Miller said.

“I don't think we should be racing like that. We've made our opinion very clear on that. We'll see what the decision is.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

“As riders, we've united and done the best we can, and threatened the best we can with what ammunition we have. Not only for us as riders, but also other people in the championship. You speak to 50% of the paddock, nobody wants to go. I don't understand why we need to. I don't understand.

“They're safe at the moment. I love Qatar. But the surrounding areas are the issue that we have. Unfortunately, the neighbours have some issues. There's a lot of uncertainty there to go and put on a global event.

“We're not hiding the fact that we ride at 10:55. We are not hiding our location or the time of day we will be at said location. If anyone does want to make an example, do whatever they do…

“Like I said. I don't want to go. In my mind I'm still not going. We've made our point. Our plan is very clear. I'm waiting to see what happens.”

Riders have been seeking assurances from MotoGP, including an evacuation plan in case the situation deteriorates as well as insurance for life, medical and repatriation.

Miller stressed that riders want someone to take liability in case things go south in Qatar: “The biggest thing for us as riders is liability. Somebody's got to be liable.

“If you want us to go there. Put your name on it. I don't think it’s unreasonable to ask that. Insurance is one thing. And that's coming from the state of Qatar, and that's a massive boost, not only us as riders, but anybody working there.

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“But that's after the fact. Do you believe it's safe that we should be there? Put your name on it. You said that you don't feel like you're a good one right now. What's it going to take to change that?”

Motorsport.com reported this week that MotoGP has threatened sporting and financial sanctions against riders missing the Doha round, potentially preventing them taking part in the final two rounds of the championship in Qatar.

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“They can attack us at any angle. Both financially and on the sporting side with our licenses and so on and so forth,” Miller said.

“And also to the team. [Team principal] Paolo [Campinoti] is a great friend of mine. Do I want to hurt him or his team? Not at all. But at the same time, I don't feel like pushing the horse to race.

He added: “Everybody keeps asking me what the f**k we're doing. It's not up to us. Again. We're a number in this game, unfortunately.”

“There's 19, 20 of us that are pretty adamant. We don't want to go.”

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