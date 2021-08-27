Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash Next / Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP / British GP News

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

By:

Petronas SRT’s Jake Dixon says it would be ‘unfair’ if the team judged his 2022 MotoGP prospects on his debut British Grand Prix weekend, but isn’t focused on his future.

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Dixon has been drafted in at SRT for the Silverstone weekend to stand in for the injured Franco Morbidelli, whose spot was originally meant to be taken over by Cal Crutchlow before he was moved to the factory Yamaha squad to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

Former British Superbike Championship star Dixon finished second-to-last in both of Friday’s practice sessions, but made a lap time gain of nearly 1.5 seconds between FP1 and FP2.

Dixon has been linked to a MotoGP move with SRT, which will become a new entity in 2022 following SRT and Petronas’ decision to quit the championship at the end of 2021. Though it now looks likely SRT’s future line-up will comprise Darryn Binder and Andrea Dovizioso, Dixon isn’t focusing on his 2022 prospects this weekend.

“From all I know, it’s nothing to do to judge me for next year,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if SRT judging his 2022 MotoGP prospects on this weekend would be unfair. “It’s purely a wildcard ride. Look, the team has a lot of experience to know about a lot of things, so they wouldn’t just judge me over one weekend because, like you say, it wouldn’t be fair.

“But in this sport, sometimes some people take longer to adapt than others. I feel I can adapt quite fast, but how fast I don’t know.

“But I don’t know if it’s going to put me in a good position for the future or not, I’m not too focused on that. I’m here to do a good job, my best job I can possibly do and that’s all I can do really.”

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Read Also:

Dixon didn’t do any testing on the Yamaha prior to his debut this weekend, so his first experience of MotoGP machinery was his first laps in FP1 on Friday.

Quipping that the power of a MotoGP bike is “abnormal”, Dixon says the biggest thing he had to get his head around compared to a Moto2 bike was the throttle response.

“The power is ridiculous, like I can’t even describe to you guys what it’s like without you riding it,” Dixon enthused. “It’s just outstanding how fast these things are, it’s abnormal.

“The biggest thing for me was the throttle, the first zero to 30, 40%, how different is to a bike that I have been riding, the way the electronics works on this bike. So, that for me was probably the biggest thing to get used to.

“But the speed is obviously fast, the tyre are great and the brakes are good, but that was probably the thing I took most time to adapt to in session one.”

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Previous article

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Next article

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

5 h
2
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

9 h
3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

5 h
4
General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

5
Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Latest news
Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

58m
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

1 h
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

2 h
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

2 h
British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

5 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
11 h

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
Aug 24, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

More from
Lewis Duncan
Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step” British GP
MotoGP

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Jake Dixon More from
Jake Dixon
Turning down shock MotoGP debut "wouldn’t look good" – Dixon British GP
MotoGP

Turning down shock MotoGP debut "wouldn’t look good" – Dixon

Dixon switches to Petronas for 2020 Moto2 season
Moto2

Dixon switches to Petronas for 2020 Moto2 season

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future? Prime
MotoGP

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

Trending Today

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen goes quickest, crashes in FP2

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?
General General

Promoted: Is Cambox Meca Mkv3 a new generation of helmet camera?

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP MotoGP

Jack Miller: MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty Silverstone crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.