MotoGP

Jerez hosts three days of private MotoGP testing with Michelin and Pirelli tyres

The first private test of the 2026 season that has just begun, with Aprilia, KTM and Yamaha in action at Jerez

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published:
Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha Factory Racing 

Three of MotoGP's five manufacturers are holding a three-day test at Jerez this week, with 2027 Pirelli tyres at their disposal.

After completing the two official pre-season tests at Sepang (3–5 February) and Buriram (21–22 February), plus the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix at the beginning of March, Aprilia, KTM and Yanaha have sent their test and development teams to Spain for a private test.

Due to the limitations set by the concessions ranking, both Aprilia and KTM are in Jerez with their test riders. In the case of the Italian manufacturer, it is Lorenzo Savadori who is carrying out the testing duties. As for KTM, it is not clear which riders from its roster is present, although everything points to Pol Espargaro and/or Dani Pedrosa riding the RC16.

As for Yamaha, the only manufacturer with the maximum concessions afforded under Group D, it could use any of its regular riders: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, and those from Pramac: Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu. However, at this stage of the season, logic suggests that test riders Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso are on duty at Jerez.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing, has been in Jerez since Monday for a private test

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing, has been in Jerez since Monday for a private test

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

2027 bikes and Pirelli tyres

The most interesting thing about the Jerez test is that the teams have both the 2026 Michelin tyres - in what is the last season for the French brand in MotoGP - as well as some examples of Pirelli's development rubber for 2027.

It is understood that both KTM and Yamaha, which have already put their 2027 prototypes on track, will divide the testing time between the current bike with Michelin tyres and the 850cc machine they are developing for MotoGP's big technical overhaul next year.

KTM already ran the 2027 RC16 at this same circuit on 12 December with Espargaro, while Yamaha debuted its 2027 prototype in discreet private tests held in Iwata, also in mid-December.

Aprilia and Ducati still waiting

The only two MotoGP manufacturers that have not run their 2027 prototypes so far are Italian brands Aprilia and Ducati. Aprilia will be in Jerez from Monday to Wednesday to further develop its 2026 bike, which dominated the Thailand weekend, but will also have Pirelli compounds available to test, should it wish to do so.

Although it is not known whether the Noale-based company will put the 2027 prototype on track for the first time, that possibility exists. However, everything so far points to Aprilia not doing so and instead focusing on working on the bike with which Marco Bezzecchi claimed a dominant win at Buriram at the start of this month.

Nicolo Bulega will return to the Ducati MotoGP bike at Misano, this time with the 2027 prototype and Pirelli tires

Nicolo Bulega will return to the Ducati MotoGP bike at Misano, this time with the 2027 prototype and Pirelli tires

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Ducati, which was initially supposed to be in Jerez this week, has changed its plans to make the most of a private test at Misano on 13 and 14 April. This test would follow a day after the Qatar GP, although the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has put the Losail race in jeopardy.

During those two days of testing at Misano, the engineers from Borgo Panigale plan to run its 2027 prototype with Pireli tyres for the first time, with World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega aboard the bike.

Aprilia is also scheduled to run the RS-GP27 at the same Misano test, whether or not the bike makes an early debut at Jerez this week. Hence, by mid-April, all five MotoGP manufacturers will have run their the 850cc prototype bikes with which they will contest the 2027 season.

