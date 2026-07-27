Joan Mir: Honda has stopped updating 2026 MotoGP bike

Joan Mir has revealed that Honda is no longer bringing updates to the RC213V, leaving the Japanese brand potentially exposed at circuits that do not suit its current package.

With MotoGP’s sweeping 2027 regulations overhaul on the horizon, all five manufacturers have shifted focus to the development of their new 850cc bikes, introducing few – if any – upgrades to their current machinery.

But while Aprilia and Ducati continue to share race wins, with KTM also emerging as a semi-regular podium contender, the impact of this shift is mostly being felt further down the order.

Fabio Quartararo has repeatedly voiced his frustration that the Yamaha M1 has essentially remained the same over the last few months, leaving him struggling for motivation.

While Mir was able to capitalise on Honda’s mid-season upgrades to score two podiums at the back end of the 2025 season, he is now having to contend with his current machinery, without scope for further improvements.

Joan Mir, Honda HRC Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Asked whether Honda was now in the same situation as Yamaha in terms of bike development, the 2020 world champion said: “From what I see, it's also our reality. We don't have any new upgrades coming from anywhere. We have our package and we are trying to give our 150% with it.

“So, it's true that there will be better tracks for us, and other ones that we will struggle more with, like probably this one [Sachsenring]. So, we will see.

“As a rider, we all want short-term results. At the moment, if the track is not favourable for me, probably we will not get that result.”

Mir is leaving Honda at the end of the year to join Gresini Ducati, replacing KTM-bound Alex Marquez. As a result, he will not be around to benefit from Honda’s early shift to the 2027 bike.

Having endured Honda's lowest phase in MotoGP before its recent resurgence, Mir said he would have preferred if the Tokyo-based automaker had continued to invest resources into the RC213V throughout 2026.

“At the end, if my decision counted, I’d say, ‘focus everything, a lot on the 1000’. But it is what it is.”