MotoGP Australian GP
Joan Mir remains on the sidelines as Honda forced to race with one rider in Australia
Honda has confirmed that Mir remains sidelined and that Aleix Espargaró, the test rider, is preparing for surgery
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 12:33 PM
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Joan Mir, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Since Joan Mir retired from the San Marino GP race on 13 September, the Honda rider has not competed again due to a health problem.
And now Honda has explained in its preview of the Australian GP that it will race with only Luca Marini this weekend, with Mir remaining sidelined and Aleix Espargaró, the test rider who replaced him in Indonesia, suffering from arm pump, needing surgery.
"Joan Mir and his medical team are working intensively to achieve his return to competition; however, they have considered that the Australian GP at Phillip Island comes too soon, so they will continue to assess his condition," read the Honda statement.
While under the regulations Honda should field two riders this weekend, the injuries to Takaaki Nakagami, who suffered a crash while making a wild-card appearance at the Japanese GP three weeks ago, and Espargaró have prevented the Japanese manufacturer from fielding a full team at Phillip Island's farewell as a venue for MotoGP Grands Prix.
Having not raced on the Sunday at Mandalika, Espargaró travelled to Malaysia to complete two days of testing with the 850cc Honda RC214V, the 2027 bike, tests during which he again suffered from arm pump.
Honda explained: "After voluntarily withdrawing from the Indonesian Grand Prix, Aleix Espargaró will not travel to Australia, as he has suffered from chronic exertional compartment syndrome during a private test at the Sepang International Circuit. The Honda HRC development rider will undergo surgery in Barcelona in the coming days."
No news on Mir
Joan Mir, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Little is known about Mir's situation. On Saturday at Misano, the rider told media that he was not feeling well.
"I don't feel 100%, not even 50%," he admitted after finishing 20th in the sprint race. On Sunday, after starting the Grand Prix, he ended up retiring after five laps and travelling to Barcelona, where he underwent tests that revealed "altered blood parameters that require further investigation," according to the team.
Initially, Honda announced that Mir would not race in Austria and would rest in order to return in Japan. However, on 22 September it was announced that he would be absent from both Motegi and Mandalika.
In that statement, Honda explained that "for the time being, the test results are inconclusive and Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP medical director, has prescribed complete rest and rehabilitation therapy for the next 15 days," a period that has now elapsed.
"Joan Mir has been experiencing various symptoms affecting his energy and performance for several months, which have recently worsened; for the time being, the exact cause is unknown," Dr Charte explained.
"Given the persistence and severity of the symptoms, Mir is undergoing a series of tests at Dexeus University Hospital with the aim of obtaining a definitive diagnosis", the results of which have not been disclosed.
"Due to his condition, the medical recommendation is to observe strict rest and follow various treatments."
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