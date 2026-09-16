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Joan Mir to miss MotoGP Austrian GP after Misano health issues

The Spanish rider will not race at the Red Bull Ring after medical tests detected "altered" blood parameters; Nakagami will be his replacement.

Pol Hermoso
Published:
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The concerning physical problems Joan Mir suffered during the San Marino Grand Prix will have consequences beyond Misano, with Honda announcing on Wednesday that the 2020 MotoGP champion will miss this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Mir was already badly affected by Saturday at Misano. The Spaniard explained at the time that he was suffering from headaches and, above all, a severe lack of energy that he even could not explain. "I don't feel 100%, not even 50%," he admitted after finishing 20th in the sprint race.

He attempted to race on Sunday, but his condition did not improve. Mir retired at the end of the fifth lap after realising that he was not physically capable of completing the grand prix, and subsequently travelled to Barcelona for more extensive tests.

Those tests have now prompted him to stop racing. According to Honda, tests carried out on Mir revealed "altered parameters" in his blood that require further investigation, meaning he will have to undergo additional medical examinations to determine the exact cause of his problems.

Given the symptoms he experienced in Italy and, in particular, the lack of a clear diagnosis so far, Mir's medical team has recommended that he focus fully on his recovery and not take part in the weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Mir takes a break and targets Japan return

For now, Mir and Honda are targeting a return at the Japanese GP, the next round of the calendar after Austria and a particularly important race for the Japanese manufacturer.

His absence will also open the door for Takaaki Nakagami. The Japanese rider, HRC's current test and development rider, will take over Mir's RC213V in Spielberg after recently participating in a test at Mugello.

Nakagami was already scheduled to remain in Austria for Monday's post-race test, meaning he will now get a full weekend of racing before continuing Honda's development work.

It will also serve as particularly useful preparation for his next outing: the Japanese rider is scheduled to make a wildcard appearance at Motegi, coincidentally the race where Honda hopes to have Mir back.

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