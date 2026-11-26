MotoGP Valencia GP
Joan Mir cleared to travel to Valencia MotoGP finale after receiving medical approval
The Honda rider will contest his final MotoGP race with Honda this weekend after receiving the green light from his doctors to travel on Wednesday afternoon.
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 26, 2026, 8:48 AM
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Joan Mir, Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Joan Mir will be in Valencia this weekend to contest his final race as a factory Honda HRC rider in MotoGP.
The Spaniard, who has missed six of the last seven grands prix due to medical issues involving dizziness and impaired vision, underwent a final examination with his doctors on Wednesday afternoon and was cleared to travel.
In a statement issued by the Japanese manufacturer, Honda confirmed that Mir will be in Valencia on Thursday to meet the media and will be ready to take part in FP1 on Friday.
"It's been a really difficult year, especially in the second half, but I'm very happy to be able to get back on the bike and reunite with the Honda HRC Castrol team for one last race together," Mir said in Honda's statement.
"I want to give a special thanks to the HRC management for their full and unconditional support throughout this very complex period. We've had some great moments together and these four years have taught me a lot, both on and off the track.
"Racing – and life in general – is about enjoying the moments that come along the way, together with the people and team around you. That's exactly what I want to enjoy this final weekend with Honda: one last race to enjoy together, one last opportunity to show how much we've grown and progressed, and ultimately, one last chance to enjoy ourselves."
Joan Mir, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
As well as giving Mir the opportunity to bid farewell to the team he has spent the last four seasons with and bring an end to a year that has been far from positive for him, the Mallorcan could also get his first taste of the Gresini Ducati GP27 next Tuesday, provided everything goes to plan.
Mir is set to join Gresini for the next two seasons and could ride the bike at the first pre-season test, which will take place at the same Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste.
Mir had the opportunity to test Honda's 2027 bike and the Pirelli tyres at the Brno test, but trying the Ducati will be of greater interest to him, as it will be the third different machine he has ridden in MotoGP and his first Italian bike, following his stints with Suzuki and HRC.
Mir's fourth season with Honda and eighth in MotoGP has been far from straightforward. The 29-year-old scored just eight points in the first five races of the season, seven of them in Saturday's sprint races, as mistakes on Sundays have plagued him throughout the year. He has also suffered as many as 16 crashes in total.
After finishing inside the points in Barcelona and Mugello, his best result of the season came in Brno, where he finished fifth on Sunday. He also scored four more points in the Aragon Grand Prix race.
But Mir has failed to score in the eight grands prix held since then, having missed seven of them. The 2020 MotoGP world champion is currently 19th in the standings on just 33 points, two more than his former Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins, who will attempt to jump him in the standings before retiring from MotoGP on Sunday.
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