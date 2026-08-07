Johann Zarco gets back on a bike three months after serious Barcelona injury

Almost three months after the brutal accident he suffered in Barcelona on 17 May, Johann Zarco jumped aboard a motorcycle with his sights set firmly on his comeback.

The LCR rider suffered two accidents during the Catalan GP which have sidelined him from action. After Alex Marquez collided with Pedro Acosta's bike in the middle of the race, a piece of the Ducati struck the Frenchman's leg, leaving him dazed.

Despite that, Zarco took the second start after the first red flag, and there he made a mistake at the first corner, taking out Luca Marini and Pecco Bagnaia. Zarco's leg caught in the Ducati and left knee was severely damaged.

Initially, the doctors chose to wait for the swelling in the knee to go down before operating. Then, a burn wound below the affected area advised against surgery. Finally, to everyone's surprise, Zarco announced that he would not undergo surgery and that his return was scheduled for September.

Zarco, who has been working hard in the gym and on the bicycle, is pushing to shorten the timetable for his recovery and, as Motorsport.com has learned, he zipped up his leathers and got on a production bike at a circuit for the first time since the injury.

Specifically, Zarco was able to ride at Circuit Andorra - Pas de la Casa, in Grandvalira, a small track well known to the MotoGP riders who live in the small Pyrenean country.

His first run came a few days ago, before he returned to the track on Friday.

Johann Zarco Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP test

After the long-term injury Jorge Martín suffered at the beginning of last year, Aprilia pushed for MotoGP to change the regulations and allow riders to carry out a test after a long absence through injury.

The requirements to be entitled to this test are a minimum absence of three consecutive Grands Prix or 45 days without competing, which Zarco comfortably meets.

Such test is carried out at a circuit permitted under the manufacturer's concession rules, which for Honda now means every circuit, having dropped back to the lowest concession rank.

The only restriction is that no riding is allowed at a circuit that is due to host a MotoGP Grand Prix within the following eight weeks.

LCR has consulted Honda about the possibility of carrying out this test so that Zarco can regain his feeling on the RC213V, and is awaiting a response from the manufacturer's management.

Zarco's objective would be to make his return at the end of the month, at the Aragon GP, which takes place from 28 to 30 August 28. However, the doctors are asking him to be patient and wait until the San Marino GP, scheduled from 10-13 September 10 at Misano.

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Photos from British GP - Friday