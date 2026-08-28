Johann Zarco: “My ego is filled” after impressive MotoGP comeback in Aragon

Johann Zarco joked that his “ego is well filled” after quickly rediscovering his speed in the Aragon Grand Prix following a three-month injury layoff.

Despite going back on his decision to get surgery on his broken knee ligament, Zarco showed impressive signs of recovery over the summer, allowing him to make an earlier-than-expected MotoGP comeback at Aragon on Friday.

While expectations were low, given his physical limitations and the time he spent away from the championship, the LCR rider made an immediate impression on his return, finishing as the fastest Honda rider in practice.

Towards the end of the afternoon session, Zarco jumped to 10th on the time sheets, becoming the only Honda rider to secure a direct entry into second qualifying.

Asked whether he was proud of his effort on Friday, the Frenchman said: “Proud, no, but very happy to be back there.

“Also, it's one target inside the work of the weekend, but [I was the] only Honda in the top ten. We always compare ourselves to the other guys and it's good to come back and say, ‘OK, I'm here.’ My ego is well filled today.”

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Friday marked the first time Zarco rode a MotoGP bike since he suffered that horrifying accident at the first restart for the Catalan Grand Prix in May.

During his time away from racing, he was only able to get some mileage on a supermotard and a production bike to prepare for his return.

But the 36-year-old immediately found himself comfortable on the RC213V in FP1, ending up 11th on the time sheets as the fastest Honda. He managed to find another 2.3s later in the afternoon to secure a spot inside the top 10.

“From the first lap, it was good to start. Immediately, the speed was there and this was very cool,” he explained. “But the speed was there in a little different way than what I was doing before. And this was very pleasant because it's a sign that there are some keys to find to improve on this bike.

“I tried to do everything well and it worked. So it was not a nice surprise because I feel that when I was training with the [Honda] CBR, the speed was there.

“That's why it's good to stop for only three months and not six months. Because on the CBR, I had some problems to readapt. Like 15 minutes was very strange but then I was back in business.

“I knew after the CBR [test] that coming to Aragon that maybe I will have a bad surprise.

“But I know MotoGP and I know that if I can start on the right foot, it's better to start immediately fast. Because sometimes you never get the speed, so it's better to have the speed and then understand.”

Johann Zarco, LCR-Honda

Despite his strong show of form, Zarco is yet to return to full fitness, admitting muscle cramps remain a cause of concern for him.

“About the leg, there was no pain, but the muscles needed a bit of time to get used to the position because I immediately got a little bit of cramp, which I took care of after the session,” he revealed.

“Tonight, I will have a good massage on the legs to relax the legs a bit because the cramps can be a problem. But this afternoon, immediately the pace was faster and more intense. I said, wow, that's intense.”

Zarco remains optimistic about his prospects for Saturday’s sprint race, but admitted his physical limitations could make his life difficult on Sunday.

The two-time grand prix winner is also carrying a double long lap penalty, which he must serve in the grand prix, from his accident in Barcelona.

“I would like to be in the first two rows tomorrow, so we have a chance of a good sprint. But I don't know how we can do in 45,” he said, referring to the duration of Sunday’s race.

“I'm happy to have a different feeling on the bike and try to work on this feeling, to maybe do a new step that we still don't know. But from what I have done now, I'm wondering if 45 [minutes] is possible.”

Photos from Aragon GP - Friday