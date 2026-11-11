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Jorge Lorenzo describes Marc Marquez as “the Ayrton Senna of motorcycling”

The three-time MotoGP world champion, who retired in 2019 after spending his final season alongside Marc Marquez at Honda, believes the #93 is on another level compared to his rivals

Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 2:26 PM

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Marc Márquez

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has likened Marc Marquez to Formula 1 stars Ayrton Senna and Max Verstappen amid his brilliant form during the 2026 season.

Mistakes by Marco Bezzecchi and an untimely injury for Jorge Martin, the two riders representing the factory Aprilia team, have considerably eased Marc Marquez's path towards a 10th world title. That is despite the Ducati rider needing to produce an extraordinary comeback following surgery in May, having fallen 102 points behind then championship leader Bezzecchi at one stage of the season.

Winning seven of the last 11 grands prix, Marquez reclaimed the championship lead in Australia, where he pushed then-leader Martin to the limit. The Spaniard subsequently crashed, suffering a fracture to the radius in his right hand from which he has yet to recover.

“Martin's accident was a shame because we could have had an incredible end to the season: the numbers were very close. Aprilia, Ducati, Marquez and Martin were all very competitive,” Jorge Lorenzo told GPOne at the recent Milan Motorcycle Show.

“But that's racing: sometimes bad luck or a few wrong decisions can ruin a championship. That's what happened to Martin, whose crash opened the door for Marc to win his 10th title.”

Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo spent nine seasons with Yamaha and two with Ducati, recording 47 premier-class victories, before bringing his career to a close with Honda in 2019. It was there that he became team-mates with Marquez during what was arguably the latter's most dominant period in MotoGP.

“Marquez is Marquez: he is the Ayrton Senna of motorcycling, the Max Verstappen of MotoGP,” Lorenzo said.

“Technically, he is on another level. When he finally found the best bike on the grid, he made the difference.”

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Although injuries have had a major impact on Marquez's career, forcing him to change his riding style and the way he approaches grand prix weekends, Lorenzo believes that even now, “Marc is still the best technically”.

“Since arriving in MotoGP, he has done things that nobody else is capable of doing, and even though his arm remains in the condition we all know about, he continues to make the difference,” he added.

For Lorenzo, who won the MotoGP world championship in 2010, 2012 and 2015, the rider destined to take over from Marquez is fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta: “Without a doubt, he is very strong and is making rapid progress. But Marc's arm injury is reducing his technical advantage over the others somewhat. If he were at 100%, he would win much more.”

Marquez and Acosta will become team-mates at Ducati next season, with the line-up inevitably evocative of Lorenzo teaming up with Valentino Rossi at Yamaha.

“I'm curious to see whether Acosta can immediately reach Marquez's level or even surpass him,” Lorenzo said. “It will be difficult because Marc will have more experience with Ducati. He is a phenomenon.”

However, Rossi also had more experience than Lorenzo in 2010, yet the Spaniard went on to end the Italian's run of titles.

“Acosta has youth on his side: he is 23, has rarely suffered injuries and is at 100% physically,” Lorenzo said. “He is young, enthusiastic, confident and has that desire to take risks without worrying too much about getting injured, which is very important.

“I think the numbers will be quite similar.”

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