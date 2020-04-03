Lorenzo wouldn't be “short of offers” for MotoGP comeback 

The three-time MotoGP world champion hung up his leathers at the end of last year following a bruising sole season aboard the factory Honda.

In the winter, Lorenzo signed a deal with Yamaha – with whom he spent nine year and won all of his premier class titles – to become its official test rider, and is scheduled to make a one-off race return at the Catalan Grand Prix in June as a wildcard.

Numerous riders have questioned Lorenzo’s decision to contest a wildcard with Yamaha, while some – including KTM’s Pol Espargaro and former Honda teammate Marc Marquez – have said they believe retiring was a means to simply get away from Honda.

Commenting on this in an interview with Radio Catalunya while on lockdown in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lorenzo said: “I have always said that the first intention was for the decision [to retire] to be final. But it can never be said that I will not drink from this water again.

“I was convinced, I had a long and successful career, but I also hurt myself a lot. Economically I have been fortunate to be able to save money and I can make the most of life doing other things.

“I feel like enjoying life and doing other things, but I am also lucky to be able to ride a MotoGP bike 16 or 18 days a year [as a test rider] and take the good from this profession and save myself from the bad. I think I have the perfect job right now.”

He added: “There are many opinions and you have to respect what everyone thinks. If in this case Pol believes this and says it with respect, I understand it.

“Personally, I think that if I wanted to compete again, I would not be short of offers. But right now it is not the case and I am fine as I am.”

Lorenzo has so far ridden the Yamaha for two days, during February’s Sepang shakedown and official Sepang test – albeit only using the 2019-spec M1.