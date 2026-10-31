MotoGP Malaysian GP

Jorge Martin concedes 2026 MotoGP title is “already lost” after Malaysian GP withdrawal

Martin is set to return home on Saturday to continue his recovery with the aim of returning to action in Qatar next week

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 4:42 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin has admitted that his chances of winning the 2026 MotoGP title are over following his withdrawal from the Malaysian Grand Prix, although he remains determined to fight until the end of the season.

The factory Aprilia rider attempted to race at Sepang just a week after breaking his right wrist in the Phillip Island sprint, but was ultimately forced to withdraw from the weekend just before the start of qualifying.

Having already dropped to second in the championship in Australia, 10 points behind Marc Marquez, Martin is expected to lose further ground to his Ducati rival across the two points-paying races at Sepang.

With only three rounds remaining after Malaysia, the Spaniard has conceded that he considers his title challenge effectively over.

“For sure, the championship is there. I think now I don't have to think about the championship. Maybe I can win it, but for me it's already lost.”

However, the Spaniard remains keen to put up a fight in the closing stages of the season for the sake of Aprilia, which is fighting for its maiden titles in MotoGP.

“For sure, I will fight till the end,” he vowed. “Not only for me, because at the end of the day I'm already champion [in 2024], but for my team, for my people I will fight till the end.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Mohd Rasfan - AFP - Getty Images

While the non-displaced radius fracture that Martin suffered usually takes several weeks to heal, the Spaniard underwent an extensive recovery programme in a bid to race in Malaysia.

But after returning to the track in FP3 to assess his conditions, Martin ultimately decided that he wasn’t fit enough to continue with the weekend.

The 28-year-old is now hoping to recover sufficiently in order to take part in next week’s Qatar Grand Prix.

“I tried, I tried my best, I tried to ride, but the process of healing is still early,” he said.

“The healing is going really fast, but not enough to be efficient on the bike. I felt that I could ride with almost no pain, but for maybe one lap. After that, I started to have a lot of pain, I couldn't be constant. So watching the lap times and my performance, we decided to stop, to try to wait.

“Also, we have Qatar next week and my target is to go there. We thought together with the team that what I was doing was too much to continue and nothing to gain. It was going to be really difficult even to make one point, so we want to stop, try to rest, let the arm recover.”

Martin admitted that his decision to withdraw was also necessary to avoid aggravating the injury further.

He said he was keen to avoid repeating past mistakes, particularly in 2025, when he rushed back to race in Qatar following a double injury sustained during pre-season.

“I didn't have the strength that I really want, because as soon as I feel the pain for sure I need to relieve the handlebars.

“So it wasn't the best idea to continue, because if I continue, I didn't learn anything from the past. This happened to me in the past and I didn't want to crash or have a worse injury because of trying to race like this.

“So I tried it, I gave my everything. I think all we were doing was incredible, so the pain was really under control, but I wasn't efficient for riding for 20 laps, so it was useless to continue making laps and continue deteriorating the hand.

“So it's better to wait, to try to make the bone heal a little bit more for one more week, and for sure in Qatar I will feel better.”

Martin will immediately fly back to Spain on Saturday to focus on rehabilitation and prepare for his comeback in Losail.

“It's a bit the same plan I had during this week. All the therapies I am able to do at home,” he said.

“I will go back home today, because at least tomorrow, Sunday, I can start my therapies already.

“During this week, the improvement was incredible. I was able to ride a MotoGP with a broken wrist, so it's crazy. I was under two minutes, so I'm already proud of my performance. I'm happy.

“For sure, it's a pity. I'm really disappointed and frustrated, but this is our job. I haven't recovered yet.

“The improvement I had during this week was incredible. If I have the same recovery process during this week, I will feel maybe 80%. If I am able to do 20 laps, for sure I can be in the points.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez claims pole from Marc Marquez; Jorge Martin out

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez claims pole from Marc Marquez; Jorge Martin out



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



56 min



MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez claims pole from Marc Marquez; Jorge Martin out





Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian GP, putting MotoGP title hopes at risk



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



1 h



Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian GP, putting MotoGP title hopes at risk





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

More from

Jorge Martin





Marc Marquez dismisses comparison between Jorge Martin and own Jerez 2020 comeback



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



17 h



Marc Marquez dismisses comparison between Jorge Martin and own Jerez 2020 comeback





Jorge Martin declared fit to race in Malaysian GP after FP1



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Jorge Martin declared fit to race in Malaysian GP after FP1





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

More from

Aprilia Racing Team





MotoGP riders resigned to racing in Qatar despite safety concerns



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



MotoGP riders resigned to racing in Qatar despite safety concerns





Jorge Martin braced for “really difficult, painful” MotoGP weekend with broken arm



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Jorge Martin braced for “really difficult, painful” MotoGP weekend with broken arm





How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team



MotoGP



British GP



How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

Latest news





Jorge Martin concedes 2026 MotoGP title is “already lost” after Malaysian GP withdrawal



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



10 min



Jorge Martin concedes 2026 MotoGP title is “already lost” after Malaysian GP withdrawal





Layne Riggs had no problem with teammate going for the win despite title fight



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Martinsville



33 min



Layne Riggs had no problem with teammate going for the win despite title fight





MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez claims pole from Marc Marquez; Jorge Martin out



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



56 min



MotoGP Malaysian GP: Alex Marquez claims pole from Marc Marquez; Jorge Martin out





Two drivers and 20 points will determine NASCAR Trucks title at Homestead



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Martinsville



1 h



Two drivers and 20 points will determine NASCAR Trucks title at Homestead

Feature

Discover prime content





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe