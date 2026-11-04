MotoGP Malaysian GP

Jorge Martin confirms he will travel to Qatar to try to race

Martin is battling Marc Marquez for the 2026 MotoGP crown

Oriol Puigdemont

Published: Nov 4, 2026, 2:11 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The factory Aprilia MotoGP team confirmed on Wednesday that Jorge Martín will travel to Qatar to try to race, despite not having recovered from the fracture to the radius in his right arm.

The Spanish rider suffered a high-speed crash two weeks ago in the Australian Grand Prix sprint, while fighting Marc Marquez for victory. He fractured his right wrist in the accident, which automatically ruled him out of the following day’s main race, which rain and fog ultimately forced organisers to cancel.

Martín spent the next five days trying to get himself as ready as possible to get back on the bike a week later at Sepang. However, after finishing almost two seconds off the fastest time in the first practice session on Friday and barely riding in the second one that afternoon, the Madrid native decided to withdraw on Saturday, just before the start of the first qualifying session, and return to Spain.

On Wednesday, Aprilia and the rider confirmed he will travel to Qatar, pending how his right wrist has progressed and whether he is able to apply the necessary force at Losail to stop the bike under braking, which was the main obstacle he encountered in Malaysia.

“It was a shame not to be able to continue the weekend at Sepang, but simply having had the chance to try was an achievement in itself,” said Martín. “I went back to Spain to continue the treatment I need to recover and to arrive in Qatar in the best possible shape.

"Now we’ll see how the body responds, and we’ll start working with the team on Thursday and see how far I can go."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Asif Zubairi

Martin will be one of the protagonists of a very distorted weekend in Qatar, where Yamaha’s riders will be absent after the Japanese manufacturer did not lift the clause in all its employees’ contracts restricting travel to areas with an armed conflict.

Marquez is expected, and he has his first opportunity to clinch the title for the eighth time in MotoGP. He will do so if he accumulates 30 more points than Martin and eight more than Marco Bezzecchi, the #89’s team-mate in the factory garage of the Noale manufacturer.

In Malaysia, Bezzecchi did not have one of his best weekends, especially on Sunday, when he crossed the line in sixth. The 66-point gap separating the Rimini rider from Márquez forces him to go on the attack at Losail to try to delay the #93’s title celebrations for as long as possible.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Francesco Bagnaia counting down days until end of Ducati MotoGP tenure

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Oriol Puigdemont





How MotoGP teams and riders are organising themselves for their arrival in Qatar



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



How MotoGP teams and riders are organising themselves for their arrival in Qatar





Marc Marquez not celebrating MotoGP title yet: "I don't want to fall into the trap"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



Marc Marquez not celebrating MotoGP title yet: "I don't want to fall into the trap"





How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era



MotoGP



Italian GP



How Trackhouse is preparing for the post-Davide Brivio era

Latest news





Jorge Martin confirms he will travel to Qatar to try to race



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



33 min



Jorge Martin confirms he will travel to Qatar to try to race





Max Verstappen needs "a conversation" with Red Bull engine after "random" engine braking issues



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



57 min



Max Verstappen needs "a conversation" with Red Bull engine after "random" engine braking issues





Why Daniel Ricciardo is staying away from the F1 paddock



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 2 h



Why Daniel Ricciardo is staying away from the F1 paddock





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s

Feature

Discover prime content





Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Why MotoGP's handling of the Qatar Grand Prix could alienate an entire generation of fans





Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's steamy Malaysian Grand Prix





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



By Rachit Thukral



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe