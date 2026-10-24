MotoGP Australian GP

Jorge Martin dealt MotoGP title blow as he's declared unfit for Australian GP

Massive blow for Martin’s title hopes as forearm injury rules him out of the grand prix at Phillip Island

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Oct 24, 2026, 4:22 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin will miss Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after breaking his forearm in a high-speed crash during the Phillip Island sprint contest.

Aprilia revealed, less than two hours after the race, that the 2024 world champion had suffered a fracture to his radius, one of the two bones in the forearm. Initial scans also indicated a suspected fracture of the ulna, the other forearm bone, at its distal end near the wrist.

While further tests are necessary to establish the full extent of the injury, Martin has already been declared unfit for the grand prix on Sunday, dealing a severe blow to his title hopes.

Aprilia's statement read: “Jorge Martin was taken to the circuit’s medical centre following his crash. The x-rays revealed a fracture of the radius and a suspected fracture of the ulna at the distal end.

"Martin will undergo further examinations to reach a definitive assessment of his condition. Martin has been declared unfit for tomorrow’s race.”

Later on, Aprilia issued a second statement, revealing that the team will decide how to proceed with the situation based on additional tests.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Martin is set to undergo a CT scan in Melbourne to determine the extent of the injury and whether the ulna is affected," it said.

"If the radius fracture is non-displaced, he will remain there in an attempt to race in Sepang; if there is displacement or if the ulna is also fractured, he will travel to Spain as soon as possible for surgery."

Martin was in the middle of a thrilling battle with Ducati’s Marc Marquez for victory in Saturday’s half-distance race at when he crashed out of second place on lap eight.

Replays showed him sliding into the gravel at 180km/h before being put on a stretcher and taken to the medical centre for check-ups.

With Marquez going on to win the race, Martin went from leading the championship by two points to dropping 10 points behind his Ducati rival.

Martin had made a brilliant launch from fourth on the grid to move directly behind his title rival, and even passed him for the lead on lap three. But he made a mistake two laps later and dropped back to second, with the pair continuing to trade positions until Martin crashed with six laps to run.

With the Spaniard retiring, team-mate Marco Bezzecchi emerged as Aprilia’s best representative in the race in fourth. Explaining the incident, Martin said: "It’s a shame about this crash. It was a nasty one. But I’m okay, despite a hard, very dangerous impact.

"Now I’m going to have some tests done to see exactly what the situation is, and then we’ll decide how to proceed based on the results."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Raul Fernandez ruled out of Australian GP, adding to Phillip Island absences

Next article Alex Marquez says overtaking Marc Marquez was “too risky” in Australian GP sprint

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





Johann Zarco retires from Australian GP sprint: It was “dangerous” to continue



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



4 h



Johann Zarco retires from Australian GP sprint: It was “dangerous” to continue





MotoGP Australian GP: Full starting grid as four riders forced out of Phillip Island race



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



7 h



MotoGP Australian GP: Full starting grid as four riders forced out of Phillip Island race





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight

More from

Jorge Martin





Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



3 h



Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia





Marc Marquez: Jorge Martin was faster but overriding in Australian GP sprint



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



10 h



Marc Marquez: Jorge Martin was faster but overriding in Australian GP sprint





How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team



MotoGP



British GP



How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

More from

Aprilia Racing Team





Alex Marquez: Marco Bezzecchi ‘miscalculated’ move in bizarre practice crash



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Alex Marquez: Marco Bezzecchi ‘miscalculated’ move in bizarre practice crash





Marc Marquez: ‘Jorge Martin rides on instinct; he just attacks, and that’s his strength’



MotoGP



MotoGP



Australian GP



Marc Marquez: ‘Jorge Martin rides on instinct; he just attacks, and that’s his strength’





Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it



MotoGP



Czech GP



Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it

Latest news





Lamborghini World Finals | AM-LC Race 1: An unstoppable Lewandowski dominates to win Race 1



Lamborghini Super Trofeo



LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo



World Finals - Monza 2026



1 h



Lamborghini World Finals | AM-LC Race 1: An unstoppable Lewandowski dominates to win Race 1





Why Cadillac F1 boss provoked fresh intrigue by dodging driver question



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



3 h



Why Cadillac F1 boss provoked fresh intrigue by dodging driver question





Lamborghini World Finals | PRO-PRO/AM Qualifying: Pole position for Lind, Bamber, Van der Drift and Marcelli



Lamborghini Super Trofeo



LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo



World Finals - Monza 2026



3 h



Lamborghini World Finals | PRO-PRO/AM Qualifying: Pole position for Lind, Bamber, Van der Drift and Marcelli





Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



3 h



Jorge Martin's endless ordeal since signing for Aprilia

Feature

Discover prime content





MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP riders could get what they want, and fast, if only they would stand together





Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix



MotoGP



Indonesian GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned from MotoGP's brutal Indonesian Grand Prix





The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



The contrasting tactics used by Ducati and Aprilia in MotoGP 2026 title fight





Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama



MotoGP



Japanese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Five things we learned from MotoGP Japanese GP after tyre drama

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe