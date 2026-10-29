MotoGP Australian GP

Jorge Martin declared fit to start Malaysian GP weekend

Glimmer of hope for Martin as he is declared fit to take part in FP1 at Sepang

Rachit Thukral

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Oct 29, 2026, 6:28 AM

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Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martín, Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin has received the green light to participate in Friday’s opening practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

MotoGP’s official doctor Angel Charte gave the Aprilia rider clearance to ride a MotoGP bike again after he successfully passed initial fitness tests on Thursday.

However, Martin will have to undergo further evaluation after FP1 on Friday before being given permission to race in the remainder of the weekend.

The Spaniard broke his arm during a high-speed crash in last Saturday’s sprint race at Phillip Island, leaving him unfit for the Australian Grand Prix.

While the full-distance race was cancelled later due to poor visibility, Martin had already dropped 10 points behind Ducati’s Marc Marquez in the championship, and his participation in this weekend’s Malaysian GP is seen as crucial to keep his title hopes alive.

“Jorge Martin underwent a medical check today by the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Medical Team and was declared fit to take part in FP1. He will be reviewed again after that session,” Aprilia said in a short statement.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Martin isn’t the only Aprilia rider struggling due to injury, with Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez also carrying a broken finger into the weekend. Like Martin, he was also declared unfit for the Australian GP before the race was called of.

While Fernandez admitted there is a risk of aggravating his injury, he is set to take part in FP1 after passing the necessary medical checks on Thursday.

"Raul has completed his assessment with the championship's medical team in Sepang and has been declared fit to participate in the first free practice session (FP1) on Friday morning. His condition will be reviewed after that session", Trackhouse said.

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