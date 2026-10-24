MotoGP Australian GP

Jorge Martin declared unfit for Australian GP after suffering fracture in sprint

Massive blow for Martin’s title hopes as forearm injury rules him out of the grand prix at Phillip Island

Rachit Thukral

Edited: Oct 24, 2026, 5:42 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin will miss Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after breaking his forearm in a high-speed crash in the sprint.

In a statement released less than two hours after the sprint, Aprilia revealed that the Spaniard has suffered a fracture to his radius, one of the two bones in the forearm. Initial scans also indicated a suspected fracture of the ulnae, the other forearm bone, at its distal end near the end

While further tests are necessary to establish the full extent of the injury, Martin has already been declared unfit for the grand prix on Sunday, dealing a severe blow to his title hopes.

“Jorge Martin was taken to the circuit’s medical center following his crash,” the statement read.

“The x-rays revealed a fracture of the radius and a suspected fracture of the ulna at the distal end.

“Martin will undergo further examinations to reach a definitive assessment of his condition. Martin has been declared unfit for tomorrow’s race.”

Martin was in the middle of a thrilling battle with Ducati’s Marc Marquez for victory in Saturday’s half-distance race at Phillip Island when he crashed out of second place on lap 8.

Replays showed him sliding into the gravel at 180km/h before being put on a stretcher and taken to the medical centre for check-ups.

With Marquez going on to win the race, Martin went from leading the championship by two points to dropping 10 points behind his Ducati rival, a 12-point swing against his favour.

Martin had made a brilliant launch from fourth on the grid to move directly behind his title rival, and even passed him for the lead on lap 3.

But he made a mistake two laps later and dropped back to second, with the pair continuing to trade position until Martin crashed with six laps to run.

With the Spaniard retiring, Marco Bezzecchi emerged as Aprilia’s best representative in the race in fourth.

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