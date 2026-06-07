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Jorge Martin escapes injury but hit with penalty for Hungarian GP crash

Martin lucky to avoid injury but will have to face sporting consequences for triggering a pile-up at Turn 1

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Jorge Martin has not suffered any visible fractures following his frightening incident at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix,  but will have to serve a double lap penalty for causing the collision.

The factory Aprilia rider suffered a major moment on his bike under braking and slid out at Turn 1, taking four other riders with him - including team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Both Martin and Bezzecchi were taken to the medical centre for a check-up, with the initial scans clearing them of serious injury.

Aprilia stated that Martin only suffered contusions on his back and right foot, while Bezzecchi had bruises on his right leg and hand.

The incident was also investigated by the MotoGP stewards, who adjudged Martin with a double long lap penalty for the next round in the Czech Republic on 21 June.

This was the second such crash triggered by Martin, who similarly lost control of his bike at the start of the Motegi sprint in September and crashed into Bezzecchi.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

However, the consequences of this crash were bigger, with Bezzecchi tagging Raul Fernandez, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio after falling to the ground.

The three Aprilias and Aldeguer's Ducati immediately retired from the race, while VR46's Di Giannantonio was able to continue and finish 12th.

After the Hungarian GP, Bezzecchi still leads the championship from Martin and di Giannantonio, while race winner Marc Marquez has moved up to fifth behind Pedro Acosta

Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Team garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Red Bull KTM Tech 3 garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing Garage

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Team bike front wing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Team bike side wings

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
A dance performance takes place on the grid

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
TOPSHOT - Riders collide after the start during the Hungarian Motorcycle MotoGP Grand Prix at the Balaton Park circuit in Balatonfokajar, Hungary, on June 7, 2026. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing; Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team; Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Sunday, in photos
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