Martin signs for Aprilia as Marquez nears factory Ducati MotoGP promotion

On Monday 3 June, Motorsport.com broke the news that Ducati had made a U-turn on its decision to promote championship leader Jorge Martin from Pramac to its factory squad.

With Marquez stating at the Italian Grand Prix that racing on a factory bike at Pramac was “not an option” for him, Ducati’s plans to keep both riders were scuppered.

With the form Marquez has already shown on the 2023-spec Ducati at Gresini already in 2024, with his high marketing value, the Italian manufacturer could not justify letting him walk to a rival marque.

Martin, having been informed that Ducati had changed its mind, elected to take matters into his own hands and walk away from the marque – paving the way for Marquez to move to the factory team.

On Monday evening, Aprilia took to its social media account to announce that Martin will race for the Italian brand next year.

“A path of unstoppable growth, Jorge is a building block to reach the goal we are all looking for with great hunger at Aprilia Racing," said Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola. "Thanks to Dr. Michele Colaninno for this opportunity, we spoke last night and without wasting any time we made the decision.”