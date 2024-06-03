Martin signs for Aprilia as Marquez nears factory Ducati MotoGP promotion
Jorge Martin will race for Aprilia in the 2025 MotoGP season as part of a multi-year contract, the news all but confirming Marc Marquez's promotion to the factory Ducati squad.
On Monday 3 June, Motorsport.com broke the news that Ducati had made a U-turn on its decision to promote championship leader Jorge Martin from Pramac to its factory squad.
With Marquez stating at the Italian Grand Prix that racing on a factory bike at Pramac was “not an option” for him, Ducati’s plans to keep both riders were scuppered.
With the form Marquez has already shown on the 2023-spec Ducati at Gresini already in 2024, with his high marketing value, the Italian manufacturer could not justify letting him walk to a rival marque.
Martin, having been informed that Ducati had changed its mind, elected to take matters into his own hands and walk away from the marque – paving the way for Marquez to move to the factory team.
On Monday evening, Aprilia took to its social media account to announce that Martin will race for the Italian brand next year.
“A path of unstoppable growth, Jorge is a building block to reach the goal we are all looking for with great hunger at Aprilia Racing," said Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola. "Thanks to Dr. Michele Colaninno for this opportunity, we spoke last night and without wasting any time we made the decision.”
Martin will replace Aleix Espargaro at the Noale-based manufacturer in 2025, after the three-time grand prix winner announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of this year.
Motorsport.com revealed over the Italian GP weekend that Espargaro is set to become Honda’s test rider in 2025.
With Martin joining Aprilia, it raises questions over the future of Pramac as a Ducati satellite team.
With Marquez shunning the idea of riding for Pramac and it losing its star rider in Martin, the prospect of it switching to Yamaha machinery has gotten stronger.
If that is to happen, Motorsport.com understands VR46 could get the two factory Ducatis currently raced by Pramac next year.
Maverick Vinales is yet to finalise his plans for 2025 and denied reports from Rivola that his place in the team is confirmed beyond this year.
Enea Bastianini, who will be moved aside for Marquez at Ducati, had been a favourite candidate to join Aprilia – though has options with the Italian brand, KTM and Yamaha with Pramac.
