Jorge Martin “made us feel wanted” amid current MotoGP struggles, says Yamaha boss

Yamaha boss Paolo Pavesio has explained why he signed Jorge Martin to spearhead its 850cc programme, saying the 2024 MotoGP champion “made us feel wanted”.

When Yamaha learned that its flagship rider Fabio Quartararo will leave the team at the end of their current contract to join rival Honda, it identified Martin as his ideal replacement.

While the Iwata-based brand achieved plenty of success with Quartararo early in the decade, including his 2021 championship triumph, their relationship became strained as the M1 gradually slipped down the pecking order.

With Yamaha still in a rebuilding phase after abandoning its inline-four cylinder concept in favour of a V4 engine, Pavesio said he wanted a rider who was interested in helping the team become a competitive force again in MotoGP.

“Jorge made us feel wanted. I wanted someone with whom I could be transparent about the project, but also someone who wanted to come to a company that is currently struggling in terms of performance, but is investing heavily and has a great history,” Pavesio told Motorsport.com Italy.

“History does not guarantee us any future success. But what I sensed was that he wants to come and help a company that has won the world championship in the premier class with only seven riders — but what riders they were! Everyone knows those names.

“For a guy who has already won the title, if he manages to do that with us, he puts himself on that list.

Gino Borsoi and Paolo Pavesio Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“At that moment, we wanted at least one top rider and things developed that way.”

Martin famously beat factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia to the 2024 title while riding for Pramac, which is now part of Yamaha’s satellite structure.

After a wretched first season at Aprilia riddled with injuries, he has bounced back strongly this year to lead the championship heading into the flyaway races in the Asia-Pacific.

The 2027 season will see the Spaniard leave the manufacturer that many consider to be the benchmark for one that currently sits at the bottom of the standings.

Asked whether signing Martin is a gamble for both parties, Pavesio said: “Yes, that is fair.

“I believe, however, that we have signed a rider who has won a MotoGP world championship, came very close to winning another, and has the talent and speed of the top four or five riders. He is part of that group.

“It is easier to say that now that he is near the top of the standings and has achieved that by finding consistency in his performance. I think he is missing the peak, because he essentially lost a year through injury while riding for Aprilia.

“We believed in the rider. We had the advantage of having [Pramac team manager] Gino [Borsoi], who knows him well, including understanding the person behind the rider."