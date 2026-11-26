MotoGP Valencia GP

Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"

Martin reflects on his two years at Aprilia as he looks to deliver the constructors title in Valencia

Germán Garcia Casanova Richard Asher

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 5:20 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Jorge Martin says he would like to finish the world championship as runner-up in Valencia this weekend, but admits that the most important thing now is to enjoy his final outing with Aprilia and secure the constructors' title for the Noale manufacturer.

Martin and Aprilia have had a short but intense two years together - a rollercoaster that comes to an end this weekend at the Valencia Grand Prix. There, the Spaniard will be fighting for second place in the world championship with his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi - while the manufacturer is looking to secure the constructors' title.

At the pre-event press conference this Thursday, Martin was seated alongside Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo, the rider he will replace at Yamaha. They were spotted chatting ahead of the press conference, and Martin was asked in his subsequent Spanish interview if they had been discussing what lay in wait at the Japanese marque.

"No, no, not at all," said Martin. "I'll see that on Tuesday. Right now, we're focused on this weekend, which we have to finish well.

"The goal is to enjoy this final weekend of the year. I think that, right now, the result is the least important thing. I'm as competitive as anyone and I'm going to give it everything to try to win. Obviously, it's better to finish second in the world championship than third, but it won't change anything for me. Above all, the goal is to secure the constructors' title for Aprilia."

Aprilia leads Ducati by nine points in the constructors' championship, with only the score of the highest-placed rider from each manufacturer counting towards the total (satellite riders can also score points). And it will go all the way to the wire. Even if an Aprilia grabs all 12 points for winning the Saturday sprint, without any Ducati scoring, thus extending the lead to 21, the title would still be technically be up for grabs on Sunday.

"We're going to go for it," continued Martin. "I want to say goodbye to Aprilia in the best possible way, because I think I deserve it after everything I've fought for to get here, and it could be a great moment."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

It should not be forgotten that Martin has been racing with a fracture to the radius in his right hand since his sprint crash at the Australian GP.

"I think I'm arriving in better shape than in Portimao [the last race]. I felt the effects of the effort for a few days after last weekend, and I was generally feeling unwell until yesterday. The effort there was tough. But I feel good and I think this track is not as physically demanding, so I'll be able to cope better."

Following a first year plagued by injuries and a contractual dispute, and then a successful second season in 2026, Martin's time with Aprilia has been complicated.

"It has been a rollercoaster in general, not just on track. It has been a complicated relationship, but we've managed to turn things around. During the year, I've said many times that we don't need to be friends, we just need to work together to win. In the end, the relationship has turned out to be good and I'm happy.

"They've given me all the tools I needed, and they're grateful because they know I've given everything on track, which is ultimately the only thing they can ask of me.

"I leave Aprilia a much better person than when I arrived. Stronger and with more confidence in myself, knowing that I'm capable of much more than I could ever have imagined in my life. I think this is a sweet moment and I want to bring it to an end in the best possible way.

"I'm not someone who looks in the mirror or talks to himself, but I'm very proud. I'm a very strong, very tough person. A year ago, I didn't believe in myself, I had a lot of doubts, and being able to turn everything into energy to fight for the title again has shown me that I can do it a thousand more times. I'm going to be stronger from now on, I'm going to believe in myself more because I think I'm a better person and a better rider than I was a year ago."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Francesco Bagnaia pays tribute to Ducati, reveals head injury behind Valencia absence

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Germán Garcia Casanova





The unexpected riding shift that took Marc Marquez to a 10th world title



MotoGP



MotoGP 5 h



The unexpected riding shift that took Marc Marquez to a 10th world title





Joan Mir cleared to travel to Valencia MotoGP finale after receiving medical approval



MotoGP



MotoGP



Valencia GP



8 h



Joan Mir cleared to travel to Valencia MotoGP finale after receiving medical approval





Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?



MotoGP



Brazil GP



Did MotoGP make its Brazil return too soon?

More from

Jorge Martin





Aprilia MotoGP duo set for fond farewell after Valencia duel: "We found something we didn't expect"



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



Aprilia MotoGP duo set for fond farewell after Valencia duel: "We found something we didn't expect"





'I will put my name on MotoGP trophy again,' vows Jorge Martin after ceding 2026 title to Marc Marquez



MotoGP



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



'I will put my name on MotoGP trophy again,' vows Jorge Martin after ceding 2026 title to Marc Marquez





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

Latest news





Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Valencia GP



3 min



Jorge Martin: "My relationship with Aprilia has been difficult, but it's made me a better person and rider"





Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're free to race"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



22 min



Lewis Hamilton on latest Charles Leclerc flashpoint: "We're free to race"





Charles Leclerc urges "solution" after several clashes with Lewis Hamilton



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



Charles Leclerc urges "solution" after several clashes with Lewis Hamilton





George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



1 h



George Russell: Max Verstappen comments "amusing", but I stand by what I said

Feature

Discover prime content





Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?



MotoGP



Portuguese GP



By Rachit Thukral



Did Aprilia throw away the 2026 MotoGP title or was Marquez simply too good?





You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Rachit Thukral



You Ask The Questions: Jack Miller





MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



MotoGP needs to heed the warning signs as riders drop like flies





Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix



MotoGP



Qatar GP



By Richard Asher



Five things we learned at MotoGP's controversial Qatar Grand Prix

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe