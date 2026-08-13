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Jorge Martin no longer obsessed with winning MotoGP races like in 2024

Martin is showing signs of maturity in the title fight as he battles strong opposition from both within and outside Aprilia

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin has revealed a major mindset shift was made in pursuit of the 2026 MotoGP title, saying he stopped obsessing over winning races or remaining in the championship lead.

The factory Aprilia rider has emerged as a leading contender in this year’s championship fight, having bounced back from his 2025 nadir to become a race winner again.

At last weekend’s British Grand Prix, Martin stunned the field in qualifying to claim pole position, before finishing first and second in the two races to extend his championship lead to 31 points.

However, the Spaniard is refusing to get carried away, revealing that the pressure of trying to be at the front every week took a mental toll during his 2024 title-winning campaign.
 
Asked how he was dealing with being the championship leader compared to two years ago, Martin said: “So, for me now, I don't really care if I'm first or second or whatever. 

“I just try to improve constantly. I'm always thinking how to improve and how to be better, and to have the chance to fight for the title at the end. So, if I have the chance to fight for the title, it's good enough for me.

“Two years ago, I was really obsessed with always trying to be in front, trying to be in the lead. But this honestly takes out a lot of energy. 

“So, now, I'm just focusing not on the result, but on being a better athlete and a better Jorge. And, the consequence is that we are doing the right things and I'm in the lead.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images

Martin was downbeat about his title hopes going into the second half of the season, having endured a tough run of races prior to the summer break. But a strong weekend at Silverstone in which he was able to get the bike to his liking again helped him regain confidence.

The change was driven by a return to the set-up direction Martin used on his way to a dominant victory at the French Grand Prix in May, combined with a new aerodynamic package that he was the only rider to use in Britain.

Martin hopes his Silverstone performance marked a genuine breakthrough, especially as the championship heads to tracks that have traditionally suited his riding style.

“The important thing for me, much more than the points or the result, is that we are back on speed,” he said. 

“I prefer to be fighting for victories and making mistakes [while running at the front] than finishing sixth every weekend, so I'm really, really happy that I am back on speed and I will enjoy the whole season.

Although he was downbeat about his title hopes heading into the second half of the season after a difficult run of races before the summer break, a strong Silverstone weekend saw him get the bike working to his liking again and has helped restore his confidence. 

“We found out why I am fast and this is really important to have the knowledge and to improve every race, so I hope that we don't lose direction now.

“A lot of good races coming for me, maybe Aragon will be tricky, we know it's a Marc [Marquez’s] place, but the rest of the races are pretty good for my style, so I’m really looking forward.” 

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