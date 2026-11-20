MotoGP Portuguese GP

Jorge Martin not willing to take risks to keep MotoGP title fight alive in Portugal

Martin wants to largely play it safe in Portimao, even though his title chances are hanging by a thread

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 6:22 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin has admitted that the risk of further injury is weighing on his mind at this weekend’s Portuguese , saying he doesn’t want to take undue risks to win the race and keep his title hopes alive.

The factory Aprilia rider trails Marc Marquez by 60 points heading into Portimao and could lose the championship as early as Saturday’s sprint race.

Martin needs to claw back 24 points over the course of the weekend to extend the championship fight into the Valencia finale, while Marquez could wrap up the title in the sprint if he outscores Martin by just two points.

Asked whether he will be aggressive on Saturday as he essentially needs a race win to stay in the championship fight, Martin replied: “I don't have to win. I want to win but I don't have to.

“I will try to be perfect; if not perfect, then the same. What I don't want is to get injured at this track; it's really dangerous.

“I want to be really focused and have control, so I don't want to do overriding and I will try to do what I can.

“At this track, if you are not 100% physically or mentally, you are completely lost.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Martin made that comment following Practice after barely scraping through Q2 with the 10th-fastest time of the day.

The 2024 champion admitted that he struggled at Algarve on the RS-GP, but feels he has the potential to close the gap to the front.

While Alex Marquez led a 1-2 for Ducati in the session, Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi finished just 0.172s off the pace in third.

“I've been struggling the whole day with my feelings,” Martin said.

“I see the risk everywhere but I'm trying to get that confidence. During my laps and my runs, I was getting more and more fast and at the end, I was just two tenths from Marco, who was the first Aprilia and the reference today.

“So I think overall the day wasn't that bad, or it was bad but I was able to solve it by the end.”

When told his answers echoed Marquez’s sentiments from earlier in the weekend, Martin suggested that the two were facing completely different circumstances.

“I don't think so. Maybe his situation is a bit more because he's on the lead with 60 points. He can afford to be relaxed or even if he's stiff, to be stiff, you know.

“I need to win 100 percent. I don't feel at the moment I'm ready for that victory but I'm trying to be fast, to be competitive.

“I think for tomorrow, I can make a bigger step and it seems like everything is in the last sector. When I was on the last lap, I was at zero [in terms of lap time delta] at the third sector, so I feel we are not that far."

2021 crash haunting him

Martin’s MotoGP career nearly ended in his rookie season in 2021 after a heavy crash at Portimao left him with fractures to his hands and right ankle.

The Spaniard admitted that he has not totally got over the entire episode, admitting that incident still troubles him every time he rides past Turn 7.

“For sure, this track is not easy for me because I crashed quite hard in the past and even if I won last time [in 2024], I'm not feeling super confident.

“Every lap I go into that corner, I feel it and I know so I am a bit more careful than the rest. I'm just losing maybe half a tenth there so it's not the biggest issue; it's more in last sector [where I’m losing time].

“But when you have a crash like this like that, corner 12 from Qatar, corner 7 here, every time I go through that corner, I remember that.

“So this is part of my life. I know I'm safe now and I can do that corner fast but I am not the strongest in that section.”

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