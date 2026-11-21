MotoGP Portuguese GP

Jorge Martin on keeping MotoGP title hopes alive: ‘I didn’t do anything, it was in Marquez’s hands’

Martin remains in the championship hunt heading to Sunday’s Portimao race, but only because Marquez crashed out with the title within reach

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 5:40 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Jose Breton - Pics Action - NurPhoto - Getty Images

Jorge Martin admitted that he lacked speed in the Portuguese Grand Prix sprint, suggesting he owes his slim MotoGP title hopes entirely to Marc Marquez’s crash.

The factory Aprilia rider arrived at Portimao needing to outscore Marquez by 24 points over the weekend to take the championship fight to the Valencia finale.

But after qualifying five places behind Marquez in seventh, Martin failed to make any headway in the sprint, gaining only one position in the opening 10 laps.

That would have let Marquez seal the title with a third-place finish, but the Ducati star crashed out of the sprint on the penultimate tour as rain began to fall on the track.

Speaking afterwards, Martin admitted that he was lagging behind the frontrunners at Portimao, particularly with his team-mate Marco Bezzecchi converting pole position into a dominant win.

Asked whether he had kept his championship hopes alive, Martin insisted the outcome was never in his hands given the points situation.

“Well, I didn't ‘keep’ anything. Everything was in Marc's hands,” he said.

“For sure, it was a really tricky race. I didn't have the speed all weekend. Finally, in the race, it seemed I found a little bit extra. I was quite close to the podium fight, but I missed a bit more speed.

“But in the end, I did my best. I finished in fifth position. Let's hope for a bigger improvement tomorrow.

“When the conditions are really tricky like this, the focus more goes on riding because you need to be at 100%.

“So you don't have room to think about anything. I was just really focused.

I tried to fight the first few laps with Pedro [Acosta], trying to go in the front, and he was a bit faster.

“We were catching the riders in front a bit, so this is good. I saw the places where I'm a bit slower, the places where I'm a bit faster than him.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Marquez has shown remarkable consistency since he returned from injury at the Italian Grand Prix in May, avoiding the kind of mistakes that have plagued Bezzecchi and Martin’s campaigns.

The reigning world champion himself noted that his crash out of the sprint was his first real mistake in the second half of the season, coming just a day after he warned about the risks of racing with the title within reach.

Martin said he understood why Marquez made an error at such a crucial stage of the championship, particularly with the weather conditions changing at Portimao.

“Surprised? No. In these tricky conditions, anything can happen.

“When you are in front, I can understand his position. Everything gets more risky, everything gets more stiff, as he said yesterday.

“The problem for him was he wasn't alone at that point. I was behind Marc and Alex [Marquez]. So I saw the crash and then I relaxed a bit in that corner. Otherwise, maybe I would [also] crash.

“So, this is racing and a bit unlucky. I thought he was going to make it [win the championship], honestly. So it was incredible.

“I have another chance tomorrow, but anyway, it's in his hands. It's not in mine. I will try to do a great race.

“If I'm able to be on the podium, it will be amazing.”

Martin trails Marquez by 55 points ahead of Sunday’s full-distance race, with only 62 still up for grabs before the championship closes at the Valencia GP.

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Previous article Marc Marquez: 'Sprint crash was my mistake - but tomorrow we have another shot at title'

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