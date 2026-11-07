MotoGP Qatar GP

Jorge Martin on sprint battle with Marc Marquez as rival's airbag deployed: 'It was now or never!'

The injured Aprilia rider turned heads with his display in the Qatar MotoGP sprint race

Richard Asher Germán Garcia Casanova

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 8:15 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin was a deeply satisfied rider after his startling ride to third place in the Qatar MotoGP sprint race on Saturday evening - an effort that drew praise from those he battled.

Less comfortable with his fractured wrist on Saturday than he had been on Friday, the Spaniard managed to overdeliver in the sprint after qualifying a disappointing 11th.

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Helped by his decision to choose a soft rear tyre for the restart - after Francesco Bagnaia's accident led to an early red flag - Martin quickly worked his way up to fourth position.

When Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi clashed on lap four, he pounced on the opportunity presented by Bezzecchi falling and Marquez's airbag deploying. He slipped past Fabio Di Giannantonio and launched into a brief but memorable battle with Marquez.

"I could see that Marc was riding with his airbag activated," recounted Martin in his Spanish press debrief. "He wasn’t losing much ground, but I told myself that it was now or never.

"I had to give it a go, but it’s true that overtaking Marc isn’t the same as overtaking others. Because with others I could attack and pull away, whereas Marc always fights back."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

That's exactly what the factory Ducati rider did, putting in four successive laps beneath the fastest race lap record he had set in Qatar last year. That push ended Martin's challenge for the win.

"I tried to hold on until the end, waiting for him to make a mistake, but it didn’t happen," he said. "That’s racing. I gave it my all."

Martin fell victim to Di Giannantonio on the last lap, but was still delighted with third place under the circumstances. The sprint result means Marquez can only seal the world championship on Sunday if he wins and Martin fails to score.

"For me, just being here, celebrating the podium in my Michelin cap, is a victory in itself. Tomorrow’s going to be tough, but I’m taking this podium with me," he said.

"Honestly, when I woke up today it was a big concern. Qualifying was a complete disaster. I didn't have any strength. But all weekend I tried to save all the energy I was able to for the sprint.

"And honestly in the sprint, with all the adrenaline, with the start, the restart, I wasn't thinking a lot about the hand."

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez said he was impressed by the 2024 world champion's performance at Losail.

"We know how good Martin is, very fast," said the likely 2026 champion. "He's riding in a very good way. And yeah, the fact that he's fighting for the championship, plus the adrenaline and everything... it's the best painkiller.

"He's a very tough guy, so big respect to him."

Di Giannantonio also paid his respects to the resilient Martin following the race: "Honestly, I'm super impressed by Jorge, what he did today. It was unbelievable. He was riding so well."

Despite his satisfaction with Saturday's work, Martin was under no illusions about the challenge of 22 laps in Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

"For sure I'm worried," he admitted. "But there's nothing I can do. It's 40 minutes of effort and then I have two weeks to rest."

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