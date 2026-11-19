MotoGP Portuguese GP

Jorge Martin reveals mindset ahead of potential MotoGP title decider in Portugal

Martin and Marco Bezzecchi can still deny Marc Marquez the 2026 title, but their chances appear rather slim

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 6:30 PM

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Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Jorge Martin says he is heading to this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix with the aim of scoring a race win rather than keeping the championship fight alive until the Valencia finale.

The factory Aprilia rider trails Ducati’s Marc Marquez by 60 points with just the final two weekends to run in 2026, meaning the title could be out of his reach as early as the sprint race at Portimao.

Marquez needs to outscore Martin by only two points in Saturday’s sprint to seal the title, while the latter needs to claw back 24 points over the weekend in order to remain in the championship.

Having all but conceded that the title fight is over, Martin said he remains focused on ending his acrimonious two-year stint with Aprilia on a high, with a race win his primary target for the weekend.

“I want to really finish my season with Aprilia in the best way possible,” he said. “In terms of championship, it's not in my hands; it's not in my control.

“What is in my control is to try to win, try to do my best and try to be really focused to bring the maximum points home.

“Then, if something happens, we will be there to be ready but, at the moment, it's really, really difficult.

“My target is not to recover 24 points on Marc because that's almost impossible, but to win [the race] is a target. I won here last time [in 2024]. I feel it's a track where I can perform really well, and that's my target. Then, we will see what happens.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Despite emerging as Marquez’s closest title rival this season, Martin has scored just one grand prix win and four sprint victories in 2026.

His team-mate Marco Bezzecchi has claimed six grand prix wins in comparison, but sits a further 14 points behind in the standings after a series of unforced errors and a mid-season injury took the wind out of his title challenge.

The Italian needs to win all four races across the Portimao and Valencia weekends, while hoping Marquez fails to score, in order to secure an unlikely title.

Bezzecchi said the title fight was not weighing on his mind heading to Portimao, describing 2026 as his best MotoGP season to date despite the number of mistakes.

“Mathematically, there's a possibility but, realistically, it's a very, very far possibility. So, I switched my mindset a bit.

“I obviously will try my best to achieve the maximum these last two race weekends, starting from here, but the championship is a bit out of my control.

“But my target is to try to make a good race and try to start in the best way from tomorrow.

“I would love to make it [a double win this weekend], but it's not the only thing that will keep me alive because Marc has to score no points and this is a bit unrealistic with Marc’s level right now.

“So, let's try to focus ourselves on our job, which is to ride the bike in the best way possible. I will give my best and then we will see what we can bring home.

“It's always important to try to finish the season in the best way possible. This has been my best season in MotoGP so far, so I would love to continue the positive trend.”

Quizzed on the possibility of Aprilia deploying manufacturer orders across its two teams to retain its slim championship hopes, Martin gave a blank expression before responding with a simple “no”.

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